Biden-Harris Administration Provides $55 Million from the President’s Investing in America Agenda to Strengthen Drought Resilience

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced the availability of over $55 million in funding through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to help make water supplies in Western communities more resilient to the impacts of drought and climate change. The funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act and annual appropriations.

This drought resilience funding will support a variety of projects designed to bolster water management flexibility and reliability. Projects include developing new infrastructure, upgrading existing infrastructure, recharging aquifers, advancing water recycling and treatment, strengthening innovative technologies to address water scarcity challenges for water users, and constructing domestic water supply projects that benefit Tribes and disadvantaged communities.

“Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the Department is making transformational investments to develop resilient water supplies that will safeguard western communities in the wake of severe drought conditions for generations to come,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Today’s announcement will advance innovative solutions and help to build resilient communities.”

“During these hot summer months, we see the impacts of drought intensify through much of the West emphasizing the importance of implementing drought resiliency projects,” said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “The Investing in America agenda gives us the resources to help communities prepare and respond to water reliability challenges.”

President Biden’s Investing in America agenda represents the largest investment in climate resilience in the nation’s history and provides much-needed resources to enhance Western communities’ resilience to drought and the effects of climate change. The Inflation Reduction Act includes $550 million for domestic water supply projects and $4 billion in funding specifically for water management and conservation efforts in the Colorado River Basin and other areas experiencing similar levels of long-term drought. To date, Reclamation has announced 208 drought mitigation projects and 15 domestic water supply projects, totaling $2 billion.

This opportunity builds on the Department’s May announcement of $147 million to help communities prepare and respond to water reliability challenges due to drought and other water scarcity concerns.

Learn more about this opportunity, which will be open until October 7, at Reclamation's WaterSMART Drought Response Program page.

