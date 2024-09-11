Yellowstone Capital Advisors Announces New Healthcare & Financial Services Client; Sean Butler Joins The Firm

JACKSON, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellowstone Capital Advisors is excited to announce our newest client, a BPO/CX company specializing in serving the Healthcare, Financial Services, Insurance, Utilities, and Fintech verticals. This new client and our current clients’ recent successful exits have provided our team the opportunity to welcome Sean Butler as a Senior Vice President of the firm. Sean brings a wealth of operating and financial experience to YCAP clients. Sean most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at VXI and formerly was in assurance and advisory at PwC. Sean’s operator experience further improves the quality of our clients’ business transactions as we continue to deliver successful exits to founders and investors. These developments further solidify YCAP as the leading advisor to mid-market business process outsourcing and customer experience companies.More about our new client:___________________________YCAP’s advantage is our team’s expertise in customer experience operations, which forms the cornerstone of our investment banking services. Our newest client is an $80+ million provider of customer experience and business process outsourcing services with over 40 clients in the healthcare, financial services, insurance, utilities, and fintech verticals. Our client serves the verticals acquirers are most interested in. If you are interested in acquiring or investing in the BPO or Customer Experience industry, please reach out to our managing director Trevor Allen (tallen@yellowstonecapitaladvisors.com)More about Sean:___________________________Sean has joined YCAP as Senior Vice President Investment Banking. Previously, Sean held roles as the Chief Financial Officer of VXI Global Solutions, LLC and working at PwC in the Assurance and Advisory practice. At VXI, Sean helped the Company through investments by the Carlyle Group and Bain Capital. After those investments, strategic acquisitions were completed at VXI. Sean also had the Company’s debt rated with Moody’s and S&P in order to help facilitate syndication of acquisition debt. While working in BPO, Sean has a strong focus on operations and driving teams for excellence. Sean’s focus in the Private Client Services practice at PwC allowed him to help founder-led or recently acquired PE backed companies through the audit process. He has held various controllership roles with food service and manufacturing/processing companies during his career with various acquisitions and division divestures during that time. Sean also has experience in client service, accounting, and operational support services. Sean has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Loyola Marymount University and is a Certified Public Accountant.*Disclaimer: Principals of Yellowstone Capital Advisors LLC are licensed Investment Banking agents with M&A Securities Group, Inc. 4151 N. Mulberry, Dr. Suite 252 Kansas City, MO 64116, member FINRA / SIPC Transactions involving securities are performed through M&A Securities Group. M&A Securities Group and Yellowstone Capital Advisors LLC are unaffiliated entities.

