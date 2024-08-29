'Out Like a Lion': Tracy L. Thompson's Thrilling Novel Follows One Woman’s Desperate Plan to Save America from Fascism

Out Like a Lion Front Cover Image

This well-researched work presents a high-stakes narrative filled with political intrigue, personal sacrifice, and the looming threat of authoritarianism.

SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The author is excited to announce the release of " Out Like a Lion ," the debut novel by Tracy L. Thompson. This gripping political thriller offers readers an electrifying exploration of contemporary American politics and the fight to protect democracy.In "Out Like a Lion," readers are introduced to Jules Campbell, a retired political scientist deeply shaken by recent historical events. From the tumultuous Trump presidency and the COVID-19 pandemic to the harrowing January 6th Capitol attack and the invasion of Ukraine, Jules has witnessed the erosion of civil society. As Trump announces his return to the presidential race, Jules fears that the nation itself, that freedom itself, is at risk. She crafts a bold plan to prevent the nation from slipping into fascism.The novel presents a high-stakes narrative filled with political intrigue, personal sacrifice, and the looming threat of authoritarianism. Thompson’s storytelling delivers a powerful and timely message, making "Out Like a Lion" a compelling read."Out Like a Lion" is available now on Amazon in both paperback and e-book formats. This timely release is poised to captivate readers with its suspenseful plot, complex characters, and a narrative that resonates deeply with today’s political climate.About the Author:Tracy L. Thompson, a Pennsylvania native living and writing in New York’s capital region, is a U.S. Navy veteran, and a graduate of the University of South Florida and Yale Law School. She identifies as a fierce feminist and humanist. Her poetry and short fiction has been featured in Smoky Quartz, Welter, Global Poemic, and Bards Against Hunger 10th Anniversary Edition: An Anthology of National and International Poets. “Out Like a Lion” is her debut novel.**For more information about "Out Like a Lion," including author interviews, review copies, and promotional events, please contact the author.

