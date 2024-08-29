The Greatest Game in the History of Texas College Football is this Fall

TicketCity Wide Logo

Demand for the Texas-Texas A&M Game at Kyle Field Reaches Historic Proportions as it Becomes the Biggest Regular-Season College Football Game in Texas History.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There have been over 10,000 college football games played in the State of Texas since 1894. The list of games includes historic games like Texas vs Nebraska (1999), Alabama at Texas (2022), Ole Miss at Texas A&M (2014), Notre Dame at Texas A&M (2024) and 119 Texas vs. OU games. There have been 118 prior clashes between the Horns and Aggies. Once an annual tradition, this year will be the first game between the two teams in 4755 days. As a result, the demand for tickets to this year's A&M vs. Texas game is unprecedented, far surpassing the ticket demand for any previous game between these two teams.

“Fans in Texas love football. There is a passion here for it that you rarely see anywhere else in the country. That passion is overflowing for the A&M vs Texas game as everyone wants to be there to see the renewal of this classic (Lone Star State) rivalry,” said Randy Cohen, Founder of TicketCity, “We have been selling college football tickets in this state for 34 years and we have never seen a game this big.”

The game is still 3 months away, and ticket prices could come down if demand slows, but as it stands today Texas A&M vs Texas is the biggest college football game in the history of the State of Texas. Hopefully the game lives up to the hype.

Below we analyzed the other top games in the State of Texas for this season. Our rank ordered list is based on the same demand for tickets metrics used to crown the Lone State Showdown the top game.

Most Popular College Football Games in Texas (2024 regular-season)

1. Texas A&M vs Texas (Kyle Field)

2. Texas vs Georgia (DKR)

3. Texas vs Oklahoma (Cotton Bowl)

4. Texas A&M vs Notre Dame (Kyle Field)

5. Texas vs Florida (DKR)

6. Texas vs Colorado State (DKR)

7. SMU vs Florida State (Ford Field)

8. Texas A&M vs Arkansas (AT&T Stadium)

9. Texas vs Mississippi State (DKR)

10. Texas vs UTSA (DKR)

11. Texas A&M vs LSU (Kyle Field)

12. Texas Tech vs Colorado (Jones Field)

13. Texas vs Kentucky (DKR)

14. Texas A&M vs Mizzou (Kyle Field)

15. TCU vs UCF (Amon Carter)

16. Texas vs La Monroe (DKR)

17. Texas A&M vs NM State (Kyle Field)

18. Texas Tech vs Cincinnati (Jones Field)

19. Texas Tech vs ACU (Jones Field)

20. Baylor vs Air Force (McLane Stadium)

21. Baylor vs Oklahoma State (McLane Stadium)

22. Texas A&M vs Bowling Green (Kyle Field)

23. SMU vs TCU (Ford Field)

24. TCU vs Texas Tech (Amon Carter)

25. Texas Tech vs Arizona State (Jones Field)

Others Texas Schools (ranking of top home game):

(33) Texas State vs UTSA, (36) Houston vs UNLV, (37) North Texas vs Army, (42) Sam Houston vs Texas St, (47) UTSA vs Kennesaw St, (56) Prairie View vs Texas Southern, (57) Rice vs Sam Houston, (62) UTEP vs Southern Utah, (63) SFA vs N. Colorado, (67) Tarleton St vs SE La, (70) ACU vs Idaho, (71) TX Southern vs Jackson St, (75) A&M Commerce vs Grambling, (101) Lamar vs TX Southern, (102) Incarnate Word vs N. Colorado

About TicketCity

Founded and headquartered in Texas, TicketCity is a leading online marketplace connecting millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year. Since 1990, college football and the NFL have been our specialty. We always take a personal approach, which is why people buy and sell their tickets with us season after season. Our commitment to exceptional customer service is as big as Texas itself, which is why Newsweek has named us the #1 ticket site for Customer Service two years in a row.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.