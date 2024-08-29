Wells Fargo Foundation Funds Access Mode's 2024 Accelerator for Tech Entrepreneurs

Access Mode Receives a Grant for $100,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation to Support Inclusive Early-Stage Tech Entrepreneurship in Colorado

Access Mode, a leading organization dedicated to closing the resource gap for early-stage tech founders, is proud to announce that it has received a grant of $100,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation. This funding marks a significant step in Wells Fargo’s commitment in fostering economic inclusion within the Colorado small business tech sector.

Access Mode has been instrumental in providing essential resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs from historically underserved communities.

This grant will directly support the organization’s initiatives, including its flagship accelerator, a competitive four-month program that culminates with entrepreneurs sharing their MVP (initial tech product) with investors and community while pitching their business.

“We are excited to provide this grant to Access Mode to cultivate more diverse tech entrepreneurs in Colorado,” said Wells Fargo Colorado Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Impact Kelly Littrell. “This grant reflects our commitment to supporting innovative solutions that address systemic barriers and promote equity in entrepreneurship across the Centennial State.”

The grant from Wells Fargo will enhance Access Mode’s ability to deliver impactful programs and expand their reach to even more entrepreneurs in need of this critical support.

Wells Fargo is also providing Access Mode with project support for Access Mode’s AI platform from professionals within five departments at Wells Fargo through an ongoing program supported by Bankers Without Borders. This collaborative effort aligns with Wells Fargo’s broader strategy of investing in community development and supporting initiatives that drive meaningful change.

“Support from Wells Fargo is crucial to our efforts in bringing opportunities closer to all tech entrepreneurs,” said Access Mode Chief Executive Officer Zaneta Kelsey. “These initiatives will enable us to expand our programs and provide more comprehensive support to individuals who have the brilliance and talent but often lack access to necessary resources.”

For more information about Access Mode and its programs, please visit accessmode.org. For media inquiries, please contact info@accessmode.org.

About Access Mode

Access Mode is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering tech entrepreneurs, who have historically been the furthest from opportunities, by providing resources, mentorship, and opportunities that help bring opportunities closer in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Their mission is to cultivate them along their entrepreneurial journey.

