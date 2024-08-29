Major Disaster Declaration Secured for Repairs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that President Biden approved her request for a Major Disaster Declaration to provide federal assistance to communities impacted by severe weather stemming from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on July 10 and 11. This declaration allows for federal financial assistance to support public infrastructure reconstruction efforts in Cortland, Essex, Hamilton, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

"The effects of Hurricane Beryl caused extreme damage across Upstate New York this month, and I'm thankful President Biden has approved my request for a Major Disaster Declaration," Governor Hochul said. "My administration will work directly with FEMA in the coming weeks to ensure our local government partners receive the critical funding they need to begin the recovery and rebuilding process."

A Major Disaster Declaration secures financial assistance from the federal government, primarily through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program, to provide funding to local governments, tribes and eligible non-profits for debris removal, protective measures and repairs to buildings and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, critical infrastructure sites, schools, parks and other facilities.

As part of the declaration, New York was also granted access to FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs. Following a Presidential disaster declaration, FEMA provides funding for states to administer grant programs supporting local hazard mitigation planning and long-term hazard mitigation measures to reduce the loss of life and to improve property damaged by natural disasters. Local governments and certain non-profits that perform government-like functions are eligible to apply for these grants. All counties in the State will have the ability to apply for this funding. More information will become available in the coming months.

In advance of the storm, Governor Hochul directed State agencies to ready emergency response assets and stay in real-time communication with local governments to monitor weather impacts and respond to requests for assistance. After the storms, Governor Hochul announced up to $11 million in emergency assistance for eligible homeowners and municipalities in seven counties impacted by a series of severe weather events from July 10 through July 16.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “The historic rainfall and severe storms that battered communities in the North Country and across Upstate New York on July 10 resulted in flooding that caused millions in widespread damage to our public infrastructure. This Major Disaster Declaration will unlock critical federal resources for Lewis, St. Lawrence, Cortland, Essex, and Hamilton Counties to start on the road to recovery from these devastating storms. I sincerely thank President Biden for heeding my calls to deliver federal support to communities across New York impacted by this historic flooding, and I will continue to fight to deliver the federal assistance Upstate New York communities need to rebuild and recover.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This Major Disaster Declaration will help bring immediate federal assistance to communities across Central New York and the North Country impacted by severe weather back in July. I thank President Biden for swiftly approving Governor Hochul’s request for this Major Disaster Declaration, and I will keep fighting to secure the federal assistance impacted residents need to rebuild.”

Representative Marc Molinaro said, "Cortland County was hit hard by the devastating storms this summer. Our friends, families, and neighbors are still feeling the impact of the damages. This funding will deliver the relief and support needed to help rebuild our community."

