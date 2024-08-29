California forges ahead on nation’s largest open-access, Middle-Mile Broadband Network

What’s next

In the next three months, the Middle-Mile Broadband Network will kick off construction on 33 segments spanning over 1,590 miles – building toward an estimated 3,256 miles in construction by the end of 2024.

“We continue to advance on our mission to deliver broadband connectivity across California,” said Liana Bailey-Crimmins, State Chief Information Officer and California Department of Technology Director. “Through this historic investment, we are ensuring that more Californians will have access to affordable and reliable internet — a critical component in closing the digital divide.”

This initiative ensures that California has a resilient, open-access broadband network enabling communities to connect to the middle-mile for generations to come.

CPUC and the Last Mile

California’s Middle-Mile Network touches all 58 counties in the state and is designed to support communities developing their local last-mile broadband plans supported by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). This network supports 105 communities that indicated interest in connecting to the Middle-Mile Network with Federal Funding Account applications. This means that each of these communities, no matter when they secure last-mile funding, will be able to plug into the middle-mile ensuring they don’t have to bear the high cost of foundational infrastructure, but can instead jumpstart building their last-mile connections.

Last week, the CPUC announced the sixth round of recommended awardees for last mile broadband projects, including three Tribes, as part of the $2 billion Last Mile Federal Funding Account Grant Program.