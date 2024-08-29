California forges ahead on nation’s largest open-access, Middle-Mile Broadband Network
What’s next
In the next three months, the Middle-Mile Broadband Network will kick off construction on 33 segments spanning over 1,590 miles – building toward an estimated 3,256 miles in construction by the end of 2024.
“We continue to advance on our mission to deliver broadband connectivity across California,” said Liana Bailey-Crimmins, State Chief Information Officer and California Department of Technology Director. “Through this historic investment, we are ensuring that more Californians will have access to affordable and reliable internet — a critical component in closing the digital divide.”
This initiative ensures that California has a resilient, open-access broadband network enabling communities to connect to the middle-mile for generations to come.
CPUC and the Last Mile
California’s Middle-Mile Network touches all 58 counties in the state and is designed to support communities developing their local last-mile broadband plans supported by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). This network supports 105 communities that indicated interest in connecting to the Middle-Mile Network with Federal Funding Account applications. This means that each of these communities, no matter when they secure last-mile funding, will be able to plug into the middle-mile ensuring they don’t have to bear the high cost of foundational infrastructure, but can instead jumpstart building their last-mile connections.
Last week, the CPUC announced the sixth round of recommended awardees for last mile broadband projects, including three Tribes, as part of the $2 billion Last Mile Federal Funding Account Grant Program.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.