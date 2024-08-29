PNNL Technology Wins Three R&D 100 Awards

RICHLAND, Wash.—Three technologies developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have been named 2024 R&D 100 Award winners.

The Electrical Grid Resilience and Assessment System (EGRASS) won in the software/services category, the Autonomous Electron Microscope (AutoEM) in the analytical/test category, and the Real-Time Advanced Imaging Technology in the software/services category.

In addition to those distinctions, judges in the worldwide science and innovation competition awarded EGRASS a gold medal as special recognition in corporate social responsibility.

“We are thrilled to see the work of three outstanding research teams at PNNL recognized with R&D 100 Awards this year, not only signifying excellence in technological innovation but also the commercial and societal impacts of what we do at PNNL,” said Laboratory Director Steve Ashby. “We also are pleased to see our commitment to sustainability recognized with a corporate social responsibility award.”

EGRASS

EGRASS is a software package that has advanced the ability of emergency managers and power planners to anticipate and prepare for storm impacts. EGRASS, which is cloud based and publicly accessible, simulates historical storm paths and other natural hazard events, helping energy managers plan for flooding, landslides and other storm-related damage. It has played a vital role in helping Puerto Rican emergency personnel plan for severe weather events.

Researchers at PNNL visited Puerto Rico to gather information that contributed to the development of the Electrical Grid Resilience and Assessment System. (Photo by Andrea Starr | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

AutoEM

AutoEM marks an advance in nanoscience. The microscope platform combines the power of machine learning with advanced automation to probe the building blocks of matter with speed, clarity and precision. It is enabling discoveries in clean energy, quantum computing, medicine and manufacturing. AutoEM can achieve in one hour what used to take a team of people 1,000 hours.



Real-Time Advanced Imaging Technology

The Real-Time Advanced Imaging Technology system delivers next-generation security screening, improving detection while reducing wait times. The system uses advanced millimeter-wave imaging to detect threats through clothing and other materials in real time, as a person walks by detection panels.

R&D World Magazine, celebrating the 62nd year of the annual R&D 100 Awards competition, announced the 2024 winners in early August. The 2024 R&D 100 gala banquet will be held Nov. 21 in Palm Desert, Calif.