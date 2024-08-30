Marguerite Henry, beloved children's writer, is celebrated in a new biography

Author Lettie Teague

The untold story of Marguerite Henry and her classic books like Misty of Chincoteague and King of the Wind

Lettie Teague’s loving and well researched biography does credit to Henry, and this beautifully produced book, deserves a spot in every horse-loving reader’s library. I highly recommend this book.” — Elizabeth Letts, Author of NYT Bestseller The Eighty Dollar Champion

NORTH POMFRET, VT, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trafalgar Square Books is proud to share reviews of the recently published Dear Readers and Riders : The Beloved Books, Faithful Fans, and Hidden Private Life of Marguerite Henry by Wall Street Journal columnist Lettie Teague.Pulitzer Prize-Winning writer Geraldine Brooks says, “Dear Readers and Riders not only serves fans who want to learn more about the ‘mother of Misty,’ it is also a rare portrait of what it takes to be a best-selling writer far from the glamor of New York salons and soirees.”Horse-loving actress Beth Behrs wrote, “I could not put this book down. I read it all in one sitting! What a dream to revisit my favorite childhood author through Lettie Teague’s delicious prose…. Marguerite would be proud.”Library Journal gave the book a starred review saying, “Legions of fans will be enthralled by this biography of a beloved children’s author.”In certain circles, Marguerite Henry’s name inspires immediate recognition and pronouncements of a committed admiration that has likely spanned decades. As an author, Henry was prolific, with 59 books published, millions of copies sold, and nearly 80 years of her life spent writing them—or responding personally to the stacks of fan mail she received—at her typewriter. Her books, including her Newbery Award winner King of the Wind, the book that changed an island, Misty of Chincoteague, and the glowingly reviewed Justin Morgan Had a Horse, have had an outsized influence on those who grew up reading them. But despite a professional existence that became profoundly public, Henry’s own life was mostly shielded from view.Author Lettie Teague ensures that Marguerite Henry the writer will always be considered as every bit as remarkable as the books that she wrote. Featuring original artwork by Wesley Dennis from some of Henry’s best-known books, as well as over 100 personal photographs, letters, and artifacts few have seen, this is a warm and wonderful biography for bibliophiles, horse lovers, aspiring writers, and Marguerite Henry fans, young and old.LETTIE TEAGUE has been The Wall Street Journal’s wine columnist since 2010. Before joining the Journal, Teague was the executive wine editor and columnist for Food & Wine magazine. She is the author of two books, Wine in Words and Educating Peter, and co-author and illustrator of Fear of Wine. Her writing has won three James Beard Awards, including the M.F.K. Fisher Distinguished Writing Award. More importantly, Teague has been a fan of bestselling children’s book author Marguerite Henry since she was nine years old: Teague’s first horseback ride took place around the same time as her first Marguerite Henry book (Born to Trot) and she, like Henry, grew up in the Midwest aspiring to be a writer.Dear Readers and Riders: The Beloved Books, Faithful Fans, and Hidden Private Life of Marguerite HenryBy Lettie Teague392 pp | 123 color and black & white photographs | 9781646011940$27.95; $16.99 eBookTrafalgar Square BooksReview copies, print or digital, available upon request to mcook@trafalgarbooks.com.

Dear Readers and Riders book trailer

