Premier celebrates the completion of its Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown adaptive reuse and hotel conversion project

City dignitaries and executive leaders from Premier, Blueprint Hospitality, Ashford Inc., Remington Hospitality, and Le Meridien Hotels celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Le Meridien Fort Worth Downtown hotel The Annex, the new rooftop bar at the recently completed Le Meridien Fort Worth Downtown hotel

Premier co-developed the project with Blueprint Hospitality and provided interior design, procurement, and project management services on the hotel conversion.

Our redevelopment of the Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown hotel is the perfect example of how Premier can approach an undercapitalized asset and create value for its owners and investors.” — Hector Sanchez, CEO at Premier and Head of Development at Ashford Inc.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier , an end-to-end architecture, design, procurement, project management, and corporate engineering firm with specialization in hospitality, multi-family residential, student housing, adaptive reuse, and mixed-use development, is pleased to announce the completion of its latest upscale full-service hotel adaptive reuse and conversion project: Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown . Owned by Ashford Hospitality Trust and Blueprint Hospitality, and managed by Remington Hospitality, the property celebrated the completion of the two-and-a-half-year project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.A significant adaptive reuse and hotel conversion project, Premier co-developed the 14-story 188-guestroom hotel in coordination with Blueprint Hospitality.“Premier’s reputation as one of America’s leading hotel design, procurement, and project management firms is well established,” said Hector Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer at Premier and Head of Development at Ashford Inc. “What the industry is now increasingly aware of is Premier’s expertise leading commercial real estate developments. Our redevelopment of the Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown hotel is the perfect example of how Premier can approach an undercapitalized asset and create value for its owners and investors.”Originally constructed in 1970 as an addition to the iconic Hotel Texas, the Annex in which Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown now operates has sat vacant since 2006, effectively rendering the property a historic conservation redevelopment.“Blueprint Hospitality is thrilled to have partnered with Premier to breathe new life into the Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown hotel,” said Kunal Mody, Chief Executive Officer at Blueprint Hospitality. “Having a partner like Premier who not only matched our capabilities as co-developers, but who also added significant hospitality design and historic conservation expertise naturally made the project a success.”Crowning the hotel’s hospitality program, Premier’s development of Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown includes the addition of two new upmarket dining venues: Bouvier Brasserie, an upscale lobby-level restaurant blending elevated classic French cuisine with a Texas-twist, and Annex, a swanky rooftop lounge offering artisanal cocktails over panoramic views of Fort Worth’s downtown skyline.Premier’s design inspiration for the Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown is playfully ambitious: “European glamor meets Cowboy swagger”. To activate the design, Premier’s Interior Design team expertly blended Fort Worth’s revered standing as one of the epicenters of America’s Western heritage with the modern and glamorous European-inspired aesthetic that defines the Le Méridien hotel brand.“The intent behind the interior design was to seamlessly blend Texan bravado with European flair,” said Leslie Wynne, Premier’s Design Director on the project. “These contrasting sensibilities run deep though Fort Worth where Western ruggedness is juxtaposed by a sophisticated artistic aesthetic – that experience inspired our vision for the hotel.”Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown is scheduled to officially open to the public late-August. Watch Premier’s blog and social channels for our announcement celebrating the formal grand opening of this destination, and for an in-depth exploration of our design program for the property.About PremierDallas-based Premier is a full-service firm with over 30 years of expertise across architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, construction development, and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality, multi-family, and student housing industry’s increasingly complex problems. From straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom designs for renovations, redevelopments, and new developments, Premier’s team of professionals is dedicated to excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides consultative services that are unmatched, bringing our clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information visit www.premierpm.com

