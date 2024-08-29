Building code updated to support more homes in B.C.

CANADA, August 29 - Dr. Carolyn Whitzman, senior housing researcher, School of Cities –

“I applaud the B.C. government on its rapid, evidence-based action on single egress, one of the barriers to constructing small apartment buildings with family-friendly larger units. The B.C. government continues to be a leader in responding to the needs of non-market and market developers, as they work to increase affordable housing supply in locations where they are most needed.”

Dr. Mike Moffatt, senior director, policy and innovation, Smart Prosperity Institute –

“British Columbia is once again showing national leadership in addressing the housing shortage, providing a model for other provinces to emulate. It is their innovative approach that is helping to address the housing crisis throughout the province, opening the doors for more housing options for people and families in the communities they wish to stay in.”

Andrew Harmsworth, fire engineer and building code consultant, GHL Consultants Ltd. –

“With the significant improvement in life safety over the last 50 years provided by improved construction, monitored fire alarms and residential sprinklers, we are supportive of this significant increase in the height and area of single exit buildings.”

Robert Heikkila, director, West Canada, Jensen-Hughes –

“Canada has some of the most restrictive limitations in the developed world for the size of multi-unit residential buildings with a single egress stair, and the requirements have not changed substantially in over 80 years. After review of current approaches in other countries and factors affecting fire safety in Canadian multi-unit buildings, we believe that updated building code requirements can provide an acceptable level of fire safety in larger multi-unit buildings with a single egress stair.”

Nathan Pachal, mayor, City of Langley –

“As the Province continues to explore innovative single egress stair designs, not only will building efficiency be enhanced but also strides will be made toward more affordable and accessible housing. This initiative will help us to optimize our space and ultimately meet the need and demand for our growing community — strengthening Langley city.”