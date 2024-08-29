New manufacturing jobs coming to Fraser Valley

CANADA, August 29 - Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent –

“Investments like this bring new equipment and opportunities, and expand the capabilities of our local businesses to enrich the future of our local economy. These exciting projects are creating and strengthening jobs that will help sustain these communities for generations to come.”

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack –

“The funding these local businesses are receiving will greatly enhance the ability of our home-grown industries to remain resilient and competitive. By taking bold action and partnering with local manufacturers, our government is making sure British Columbians continue to see growth and new opportunity in their hometowns.”

Nigel Selvadurai, CEO of Sq'éwqel Development Corporation –

“Seabird Island Band and Sq'éwqel Development Corporation (SqDC) are excited to see AE Concrete Products Inc. receiving funding through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund. As our first anchor tenant, this marks a significant milestone in developing their new facility on Seabird Island, home to the Sq'éwqel First Nation. This partnership brings critical infrastructure, economic growth and employment opportunities to our community. We look forward to the development and success this funding will bring for both AE Concrete and our people.”

Andrew Jansen, operations manager, Fab Tech Design and Build –

“Fab Tech Design and Build is incredibly grateful for the continued support from the B.C. government and the people of British Columbia. This funding will enable us to further simplify the process of producing high-quality, prefabricated wood components, creating more jobs for people in B.C., while delivering faster, more efficient construction solutions for a brighter future in B.C. housing.”