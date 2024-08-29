Attorney General Jackley, Lincoln County State’s Attorney Wollman Announce Sioux Falls Man Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman announce that a Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of Possessing, Manufacturing or Distributing Child Pornography.

Cory William Wendt, 32, was sentenced Aug. 22 in Lincoln County Circuit Court. He had originally been charged with 10 counts of Possessing, Manufacturing or Distributing Child Pornography.

Wendt was charged in January 2023 following an investigation conducted by State Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents who are assigned to the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

The South Dakota ICAC Task Force is led by DCI and consists of state and local law enforcement agencies located throughout the state that work together to combat the online sexual exploitation and sexual victimization of children.

“This is an example of the strong, cooperative working relationship between state and local government entities,” said Attorney General Jackley. “These are horrific crimes that continue to be prosecuted at all levels.”

Lincoln County Deputy States Attorney Amanda Eden, who prosecuted the case, said the evidence collected in the ICAC investigation played an essential role in the conviction and sentencing of the defendant.

“Without the ICAC’s hard work and dedication to track down offenders like Wendt, the Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office and other prosecutors across the state would be unable to secure convictions of those who choose to exploit children for their own sexual gratification,” she said. “The Court in sentencing Wendt highlighted how every click Wendt engaged in on his electronic devices contributed to the revictimization of society’s most vulnerable individuals, our children.”

