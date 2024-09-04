New Novel, QUEEN BESS, Brings Elizabeth Tudor to 21st Century Presidential Politics

Book cover: QUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes to Save America by Maria Vetrano Regalo Press Maria Vetrano, author of QUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes to Save America

Political fantasy that blends historical fiction, time travel, humor, and strong female friendships

QUEEN BESS blends past and present, historical fiction, sci-fi and political commentary into a narrative that is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining.” — Gretchen Young, publisher, Regalo Press

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can a powerful, accomplished woman become US President? With the real-world possibility now before us, the timing is right for Maria Vetrano’s debut novel, QUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes to Save America (Regalo Press/distributed by Simon & Schuster; publication: October 15, 2024).QUEEN BESS is a political fantasy that reimagines Elizabeth Tudor as a US presidential candidate in 2028. Intellectually engaging and enormously fun, QUEEN BESS is the perfect book for anyone who appreciates a smart, genre-blending story filled with relatable characters and sharp political insights.In QUEEN BESS, tech billionaire Dakota Wynfred is convinced that the only way to prevent the reelection of Robert Vlakas—the vile US president who wants to nationalize her cybersecurity company while he sets fire to the Constitution—is to find a champion who can defeat him in the 2028 presidential election.But it won’t be easy because Dakota’s champion of choice—Elizabeth Tudor, the queen who secured England’s shores, restored the treasury, and ushered in the Renaissance—happens to have been dead for over four centuries.“The US presidential campaign process is long, expensive, and anxiety-provoking,” said Maria Vetrano, author of QUEEN BESS. “What if politics were more like fantasy football? Take a brilliant, experienced leader from the past, a person without a high-profile history that would make her a target for negative media exposure and put her in a position to run for the presidency. While I could have selected another historical figure for QUEEN BESS, I’ve been a lifelong fan of Elizabeth Tudor, so she was the obvious choice. I hope that readers will enjoy my whimsical journey of bringing a modern-day Elizabeth Tudor to life.”QUEEN BESS is published by Regalo Press, founded in 2022 by industry veteran Gretchen Young as an imprint of Post Hill Press. As the editor of #1 New York Times bestseller Dear Madam President by Jennifer Palmieri prior to launching Regalo Press, Young was attracted to the bold premise of the QUEEN BESS manuscript.“QUEEN BESS blends past and present, historical fiction, sci-fi and political commentary into a narrative that is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining,” said Young. “It offers readers much-needed relief from the stresses of presidential-campaign season while also inspiring discussion about what it takes for a woman to win in today’s America.”For More InformationQUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes to Save America is available October 15, 2024—wherever books are sold. For more information on the novel, visit the Simon & Schuster page: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Queen-Bess/Maria-Vetrano/9798888456897 . Learn about the author’s upcoming book tour by visiting: https://www.queen-bess.com/news-events About Regalo PressRegalo Press, distributed by Simon & Schuster, was launched in 2022 by industry professional Gretchen Young, who has acquired and edited numerous award-winners and scores of New York Times bestsellers. Her eye for books that resonate with readers is crucial to developing works under the imprint's broad genre focus that includes pop-culture, biography, sports, memoir, social justice, business, female empowerment, self-help and fiction.Regalo unites philanthropy with the business of book publishing by making a donation to a charity of the author’s choice on every deal. At Maria Vetrano’s request, Regalo Press will make a charitable donation to Silent Spring Institute, an independent research organization dedicated to uncovering the environmental causes of breast cancer.For more information, visit: https://regalopress.com/

