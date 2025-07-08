'Queen Bess: A Tudor Comes to Save America' Now Available in Second Printing

Book cover: QUEEN BESS: A Tudor Comes to Save America by Maria Vetrano

Fun summer beach read, Queen Bess: A Tudor Comes to Save America, Now in Second Printing

Queen Bess is a unique and whimsical exploration of what it takes to be a woman leader in today’s America. As one of our store’s bestselling novels, Queen Bess has clearly struck a chord with readers.” — Liz Young, owner of Commonplace Reader

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What’s the best way to rescue American democracy?According to Maria Vetrano’s debut novel, Queen Bess: A Tudor Comes to Save America (Regalo Press, publisher; Simon & Schuster, distributor), it will take a leader of great strength, political savvy, and personal charisma—who has no public record of missteps because she’s a time-travelled 16th-century queen—to compete successfully for the presidency in 2028.Now in its second printing, Queen Bess : A Tudor Comes to Save America is a satirical novel that introduces readers to Dakota Wynfred, a tech billionaire who was raised by social-activist parents. Dakota is convinced that the only way to save American democracy—and her cybersecurity company—from the despotic U.S. president is to enlist a time-travelled Elizabeth Tudor as her champion in the 2028 presidential election. Though Elizabeth is brilliant, politically astute, charming, and tough, she needs to catch up on more than four centuries of global history—and learn to use the TV remote. Fortunately, Dakota’s trusted cohort of friends and experts will work tirelessly to prepare Elizabeth for the world stage.What Booksellers Are Saying“Queen Bess is a unique and whimsical exploration of what it takes to be a woman leader in today’s America,” said Liz Young, owner of Commonplace Reader. “It’s a fast-moving, funny summer read that gives us a modern-day Elizabeth Tudor preparing to outfox today’s political machinations in an age of 24/7 news cycles—while simultaneously adjusting to the promise and perils of 21st-century living. As one of our store’s bestselling novels, Queen Bess has clearly struck a chord with readers.”“Creative, timely, and thoroughly original, Queen Bess imagines a world in which time travel allows a billionaire with a social conscience to convince Queen Elizabeth I that she should journey to the 21st century so she can run for president in 2028,” said Ellen Jarrett, co-owner of Porter Square Books. “Cultural complications aside, what a great idea! Wonderfully entertaining and hopeful.”“Elizabeth Tudor could speak seven languages, ride a horse like an expert, and terrify courtiers with the lift of her eyebrows,” said Sarah Klock, general manager, Andover Bookstore. “But could she master having an argument with one of her new handlers without threatening to send them to the Tower? Watching this magnificent 16th-century ruler transition to 21st-century living is a big part of the pleasure of reading Queen Bess.”Toward a Better Future“The day after the 2024 presidential election, friends asked if Elizabeth Rex—which is the name Elizabeth Tudor takes after arriving in 2027 Cambridge, Massachusetts—is going to save us,” said Maria Vetrano, author of Queen Bess: A Tudor Comes to Save America. “While my version of Elizabeth can’t actually rescue Americans from the real-world challenges before us, she can inspire us to look beyond what we have today, toward a better future. And just as Elizabeth is buoyed by the people in her new life, we can do the same for the people most dear to us. I keep that thought in front of me as I work on the sequel to Queen Bess—expected to be published in October 2026.”About Queen Bess: A Tudor Comes to Save AmericaQueen Bess is available in both print and eBook formats from Regalo Press—a publisher that pairs literary work with social impact by contributing to a nonprofit of the author’s choosing with every release. In honor of Queen Bess, Regalo Press has made a charitable donation to the Silent Spring Institute, a Massachusetts-based independent research organization dedicated to identifying environmental factors that contribute to breast cancer.The audiobook version of Queen Bess is published by Tantor Audio. For more information, visit: https://www.queen-bess.com ###Press Contact:Maria Vetrano, Vetrano CommunicationsEmail: queenbess@vetrano.com

