Livewire Wins Team Award at Annual Merit Review

The Livewire Data Platform team was recognized by the Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) for outstanding teamwork and technical expertise at the 2024 Annual Merit Review from June 2–5. The platform collects, preserves, curates, and disseminates a catalog of transportation and mobility-related projects.

“The Livewire Data Platform provides an important capability for researchers to easily and securely share data. This award is a great validation of the talent and hard work of the diverse team that consists of architects, web developers, content managers, and software developers across multiple institutions,” said Livewire’s co-principal investigator and project manager Chitra Sivaraman from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL).

In collaboration with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Idaho National Laboratory, the team created the Livewire Data Platform to accommodate a range of datasets, including behavioral, experimental, model, analytical, and raw data at the vehicle, traveler, and system levels, making it a key platform for studying the impact of energy consumption in transportation. This platform allows transportation researchers, industry, and academic partners to increase the visibility of their projects within the research community and to securely share and preserve data.

The Livewire Data Platform supports the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s (EERE) goal of providing an affordable, efficient, safe, and accessible transportation future where mobility is decoupled from energy consumption.

Sivaraman explained, “The data shared by the various projects funded by VTO can fuel innovation and reduce time to advance new clean energy technologies to move people and goods across America.”

Categories for the awards included Distinguished Achievement Awards, Team Awards, and Lifetime Distinguished Achievement Awards. Read the complete list of winners in the EERE bulletin.

Team members include Lauren Spath Luhring, Chitra Sivaraman (PNNL), Ronald Stewart, Paden Rumsey, Sherman Beus (PNNL), Joseph Fish, Andrew Kotz, Shuhao Bai (PNNL), Philip Stewart, James Ford, Jeffrey Gonder, and Matthew Macduff (PNNL).

“The team hopes to standardize data across projects and build a data analysis platform where users can easily analyze and visualize data and draw insights from the data,” said Sivaraman.