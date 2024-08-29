Governor Cooper visits Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Meets with Base Leadership and Tours F-15E Strike Eagle Fighter Jets on Flightline

NORTH CAROLINA, August 29 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro where he met with base leadership and joined officials on a tour of the base including the 333 Fighter Generation Squadron of F-15E Strike Eagles. The Governor was joined by North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Grier Martin, Colonel Morgan Lohse Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Commander and other base leadership as he learned about current base operations and opportunities for the state to partner with Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to better support our military.

“Seymour Johnson and other military installations across North Carolina are doing important work not only protecting our state and our nation, but also uplifting critical issues like access to child care and public education,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina is proud to be the most military and veteran-friendly state in the country and we will continue working with our military partners to support service members and their families.”

“North Carolina is committed to supporting the entire family and community,” said North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Grier Martin. “Today’s visit is an opportunity to show our support, strengthen our relationship, and find solutions to any challenges our community may be facing. Just as the Air Force motto proclaims, Aim High ... Fly-Fight-Win, this is our pledge to the Airmen and families Seymour Johnson AFB that call North Carolina home.”

The Governor and Secretary Martin joined base leadership for a mission control briefing covering base operations and challenges faced by active-duty service members and their families. The Governor also received a tour of the 333 Fighter Generation Squadron of F-15E Strike Eagles on flightline and had lunch with active-duty service members. During lunch, the Governor spoke with service members about the challenges they face on and off base including securing high-quality child care and public education.

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is a 3,300-acre installation and home to over 4,000 active-duty service members and 6,000 family members. The 4th Fighter Wing is the host unit at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and accomplishes its training and operational missions with F-15E Strike Eagles.

Governor Cooper is committed to supporting North Carolina’s veterans. In February, the Governor hosted a veterans roundtable to discuss how the state can better support members. In May, the Governor visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune where he viewed construction on base and met with military leaders and service members. Governor Cooper also visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in August where he participated in the North Carolina Commanders’ Council Meeting and joined officials on a tour of the installation.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs works to ensure veterans and their loved ones are aware of and maximize benefits and resources available to them. Through their 13 Veteran Services Offices across the state, DMVA provides free services and helped veterans claim and receive more than $45 million in compensation in 2023.

###