Quantum science and engineering expands across the nation with $39M from NSF

The U.S. National Science Foundation is investing $39 million to help grow quantum research activities at more institutions across America through the NSF Expanding Capacity in Quantum Information Science and Engineering (ExpandQISE) program. This investment will fund 23 research projects aiming to break new ground in fields such as quantum computing, sensors and materials. The funding will directly support research, training and educational activities through partnerships between established QISE programs at research-intensive institutions and up-and-coming programs at institutions seeking to build their quantum research and development infrastructure.

"Maintaining our country's global leadership in quantum information science demands that we engage the full spectrum of talent that’s waiting to be unleashed from each and every U.S. community," says NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "The NSF ExpandQISE program is simultaneously strengthening the quantum workforce and investing in the scientific and technological advances that will be the foundation for a quantum-enabled future.”

NSF developed the ExpandQISE program in support of priorities outlined in the "2018 National Quantum Initiative Act," which was enacted to accelerate quantum research and development for the long-term economic and national security of the U.S. ExpandQISE aims to accelerate quantum-focused research by reducing barriers to participation and increasing the diversity and breadth of U.S. institutions doing that research.

The 23 new grants will support faculty and staff across a broad range of U.S. institutions of higher education, including:

Seven states participating in the NSF Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research program, which focuses on areas that have historically received less federal funding for research than others.

Nineteen colleges or universities classified as emerging research institutions, i.e., institutions with established undergraduate or graduate programs but less than $50 million in federally supported research expenditures annually.

Seven minority-serving institutions, including four historically Black colleges and universities and three Hispanic-serving institutions.

ExpandQISE provides awards through two separate tracks. Track 2 provides larger awards to research teams. Track 1 provides smaller awards to individual researchers.

ExpandQISE track 2 awards (up to $5 million over five years)

ExpandQISE track 1 awards (up to $800,000 over three years)