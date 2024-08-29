Deputy Minister khuleko Hlengwa visits scene of Limpopo bus accident that claimed the lives of 10 people, 29 Aug

Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa will visit the scene of the Limpopo bus accident that claimed the lives of ten (10) people on Tuesday 27 August.

The Deputy Minister will also visit the hospitalized victims on Thursday, 29 August 2024. During his visit, the Deputy Minister will also brief the media about the Department’s intervention plan in response to the accident.

Senior officials from entities of the Department, which are responsible for cross- border road transportation, road safety, as well as rehabilitation and compensation will join the Deputy Minister.

The details of the visit and media briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 29 August 2024

Time: 11H30 for 12H00

Locations:

Accident scene – 3 Mile (N1 Round-about outside Makhado towards Polokwane).

Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital.

Elim Hospital

Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 (WhatsApp) or Ivy Masale 076 789 5538 (WhatsApp).

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

066 476 9015