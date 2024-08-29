Governor Offers Reward For Information on Bladen County Murder

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Martha Maxwell, age 51.

On January 20, 1994, Martha Maxwell was found stabbed to death in her home on 806 Blue Street in Elizabethtown, North Carolina. Governor James B. Hunt, Jr. offered a reward on September 12, 1994. The SBI Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation on January 25, 2021.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Elizabethtown Police Department at (910) 862-3125 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

