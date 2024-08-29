Parks and Recreation Authority Awards $17.9 Million to Local Communities for Park Projects, Accessibility Improvements
Governor Roy Cooper announced today $17.9 million in grants to fund 46 local parks and recreation projects across the state through the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF). The Parks and Recreation Authority approved the grants at an Aug. 23 meeting.
“These awards through the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and the Accessible Parks Grant will bring tremendous impact to communities across North Carolina by providing more parks, more trails and more accessible recreation,” said Governor Cooper.
Local governments applied to PARTF to fund land acquisition, and development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. Every year, the Parks and Recreation Authority allocates to municipalities and counties 30% of PARTF’s total funding. A maximum of $500,000 can be awarded to a single project, and the awardees must match funds at least dollar-for-dollar for the grant amount. This year, the Authority considered 40 grant applications requesting a total of more than $15.1 million. Of those, 22 projects were funded at the full request and one project was awarded partial funding, all totaling over $9.5 million.
A separate source of funding, the Accessible Parks Grant program, was appropriated $12.5 million in the 2023 budget to provide matching grants for local parks and recreation projects to benefit people living with disabilities. The program allows for either the construction of special facilities or the adaptation of existing facilities to meet the unique needs of persons living with disabilities, enabling them to participate in recreational and sporting activities, regardless of their abilities. The grant is administered through PARTF and recipients are selected by the Parks and Recreation Authority. Twenty-three applications were submitted, and all were selected for the first round of funding, for a total of over $8.3 million.
“North Carolinians love their parks and recreation areas,” said N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson. “These projects will enhance quality of life, improve health, and strengthen local economies.”
PARTF celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this summer, on July 16, 2024, with a proclamation from Gov. Cooper. The fund is administered through the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation. Local grants are awarded annually by the Authority at its quarterly meeting in August.
“Over the last 30 years, PARTF has provided more than $800 million in improved state parks, local parks, and coastal access,” said State Parks Director Brian Strong. “These awards continue a wonderful year celebrating the impact of PARTF on North Carolina residents. We look forward to new and updated parks, facilities, and trails in the coming years from this year’s grantees.”
A second round of funding for the Accessible Parks Grant will open in September. Over $4 million in funding will be available.
Grant recipients and award amounts are as follows:
PARTF Grant Awards
|Applicant
|County
|Project Na
|Funds Awarded
|Town of Mills River
|Henderson
|Mills River Park Expansion
|$500,000
|City of Kannapolis
|Cabarrus
|Kannapolis Eastside Park
|$500,000
|City of Sanford
|Lee
|Walter McNeil Jr. Park Enhancements
|$232,381
|Town of Sedalia
|Guilford
|Sedalia Town Park
|$343,762
|Town of Vass
|Moore
|Sandy Ramey Keith Park Expansion
|$225,000
|Town of Rural Hall
|Forsyth
|Covington Memorial Park Revitalization Project: Phase I
|$500,000
|Town of Sunset Beach
|Brunswick
|Majestic Oaks Park Development
|$500,000
|Surry County
|Surry
|Fisher River Park Phase III
|$99,750
|City of Hickory
|Catawba
|Sandy Pines Park Project (Phase 1)
|$500,000
|Hyde County
|Hyde
|Brandon Marshall Ball Field Complex
|$500,000
|Town of Warrenton
|Warren
|Warrenton Nature Trail
|$95,743
|Davie County
|Davie
|Lake Louise Park Acquisition and Development
|$500,000
|Town of Wake Forest
|Wake
|Wake Forest Skate Park
|$500,000
|Watauga County
|Watauga
|Angler Park on the Middle Fork Greenway
|$500,000
|Forsyth County
|Forsyth
|Belews Lake Park Phase II
|$500,000
|Pitt County
|Pitt
|Pitt County Office Park Recreation Complex
|$468,750
|Town of Franklin
|Macon
|Whitmire Accessible Play Area
|$500,000
|Town of Granite Quarry
|Rowan
|Civic Park Improvement Project
|$500,000
|Halifax County
|Halifax
|4-H Rural Life Center Recreation Center
|$421,537
|Town of Siler City
|Chatham
|Future Boling Lane Park Extension, New Town Park and Greenway
|$500,000
|Town of Red Cross
|Stanly
|Red Cross Historic Farm Park
|$500,000
|Yancey County
|Yancey
|Kid Mountain Playground Replacement Project
|$305,725
|City of Mount Holly
|Gaston
|Ransom Hunter Park Project
|$374,227
|23 Projects
|Total
|$9,566,875
Accessible Parks Grant Awards
|Applicant
|County
|Project Name
|Funds Awarded
|City of Mount Airy
|Surry
|Westwood Park
|$498,313
|Rowan County
|Rowan
|Dan Nicholas Park Campground Bathhouse and Campsites
|$450,000
|City of Thomasville
|Davidson
|Central Recreation Campus Phase 1
|$499,853
|City of Greenville
|Pitt
|Woodlawn Park Improvement Project
|$500,000
|Chowan County
|Chowan
|Bennett's Millpond Park (Phase 1)
|$134,619
|Town of Granite Falls
|Caldwell
|Neighborhood Park Redevelopment
|$500,000
|Town of Valdese
|Burke
|Valdese Community Center Access
|$500,000
|City of Conover
|Catawba
|Downtown Park Accessibility Improvements
|$500,000
|Town of Montreat
|Buncombe
|Flat Creek Crossing
|$255,923
|City of Graham
|Alamance
|Graham Recreation Center ADA Upgrades
|$119,437
|Town of Williamston
|Martin
|Soccer Playground Renovation
|$87,021
|City of Burlington
|Alamance
|ADA Train Car in City Park
|$100,000
|Town of Jamestown
|Guilford
|Nature's Call: A Park Restroom Revamp
|$500,000
|City of Hickory
|Catawba
|Miracle of Hickory Park Improvement Project
|$410,833
|Surry County
|Surry
|Increasing Accessibility for Fisher River Park
|$480,459
|Pitt County
|Pitt
|Lake Glenwood Public Park
|$479,166
|Town of Winterville
|Pitt
|Accessible Access to Winterville Recreation Park
|$473,948
|Town of Wallace
|Duplin
|Clement Park – Accessibility Improvements and Inclusive Playground
|$400,000
|Town of Rolesville
|Wake
|Mill Bridge Nature Park Amphitheater Renovations
|$202,162
|City of Edenton
|Chowan
|Morgan Park Accessibility Project
|$391,437
|Town of Andrews
|Cherokee
|Andrews Recreation Park Access
|$128,174
|Town of Boone
|Watauga
|Rivers Street House Restroom Project
|$250,000
|Buncombe County
|Buncombe
|ADA Accessible Playground at Buncombe County Sports Park
|$500,000
|23 Projects
|Total
|$8,361,345
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.