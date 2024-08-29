Parks and Recreation Authority Awards $17.9 Million to Local Communities for Park Projects, Accessibility Improvements

Governor Roy Cooper announced today $17.9 million in grants to fund 46 local parks and recreation projects across the state through the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF). The Parks and Recreation Authority approved the grants at an Aug. 23 meeting.

“These awards through the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and the Accessible Parks Grant will bring tremendous impact to communities across North Carolina by providing more parks, more trails and more accessible recreation,” said Governor Cooper.

Local governments applied to PARTF to fund land acquisition, and development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. Every year, the Parks and Recreation Authority allocates to municipalities and counties 30% of PARTF’s total funding. A maximum of $500,000 can be awarded to a single project, and the awardees must match funds at least dollar-for-dollar for the grant amount. This year, the Authority considered 40 grant applications requesting a total of more than $15.1 million. Of those, 22 projects were funded at the full request and one project was awarded partial funding, all totaling over $9.5 million.

A separate source of funding, the Accessible Parks Grant program, was appropriated $12.5 million in the 2023 budget to provide matching grants for local parks and recreation projects to benefit people living with disabilities. The program allows for either the construction of special facilities or the adaptation of existing facilities to meet the unique needs of persons living with disabilities, enabling them to participate in recreational and sporting activities, regardless of their abilities. The grant is administered through PARTF and recipients are selected by the Parks and Recreation Authority. Twenty-three applications were submitted, and all were selected for the first round of funding, for a total of over $8.3 million.

“North Carolinians love their parks and recreation areas,” said N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson. “These projects will enhance quality of life, improve health, and strengthen local economies.”

PARTF celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this summer, on July 16, 2024, with a proclamation from Gov. Cooper. The fund is administered through the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation. Local grants are awarded annually by the Authority at its quarterly meeting in August.

“Over the last 30 years, PARTF has provided more than $800 million in improved state parks, local parks, and coastal access,” said State Parks Director Brian Strong. “These awards continue a wonderful year celebrating the impact of PARTF on North Carolina residents. We look forward to new and updated parks, facilities, and trails in the coming years from this year’s grantees.”

A second round of funding for the Accessible Parks Grant will open in September. Over $4 million in funding will be available.

Grant recipients and award amounts are as follows:

PARTF Grant Awards

Applicant County Project Na Funds Awarded Town of Mills River Henderson Mills River Park Expansion $500,000 City of Kannapolis Cabarrus Kannapolis Eastside Park $500,000 City of Sanford Lee Walter McNeil Jr. Park Enhancements $232,381 Town of Sedalia Guilford Sedalia Town Park $343,762 Town of Vass Moore Sandy Ramey Keith Park Expansion $225,000 Town of Rural Hall Forsyth Covington Memorial Park Revitalization Project: Phase I $500,000 Town of Sunset Beach Brunswick Majestic Oaks Park Development $500,000 Surry County Surry Fisher River Park Phase III $99,750 City of Hickory Catawba Sandy Pines Park Project (Phase 1) $500,000 Hyde County Hyde Brandon Marshall Ball Field Complex $500,000 Town of Warrenton Warren Warrenton Nature Trail $95,743 Davie County Davie Lake Louise Park Acquisition and Development $500,000 Town of Wake Forest Wake Wake Forest Skate Park $500,000 Watauga County Watauga Angler Park on the Middle Fork Greenway $500,000 Forsyth County Forsyth Belews Lake Park Phase II $500,000 Pitt County Pitt Pitt County Office Park Recreation Complex $468,750 Town of Franklin Macon Whitmire Accessible Play Area $500,000 Town of Granite Quarry Rowan Civic Park Improvement Project $500,000 Halifax County Halifax 4-H Rural Life Center Recreation Center $421,537 Town of Siler City Chatham Future Boling Lane Park Extension, New Town Park and Greenway $500,000 Town of Red Cross Stanly Red Cross Historic Farm Park $500,000 Yancey County Yancey Kid Mountain Playground Replacement Project $305,725 City of Mount Holly Gaston Ransom Hunter Park Project $374,227 23 Projects Total $9,566,875

Accessible Parks Grant Awards