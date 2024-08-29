Submit Release
Parks and Recreation Authority Awards $17.9 Million to Local Communities for Park Projects, Accessibility Improvements

Governor Roy Cooper announced today $17.9 million in grants to fund 46 local parks and recreation projects across the state through the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF). The Parks and Recreation Authority approved the grants at an Aug. 23 meeting.

“These awards through the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and the Accessible Parks Grant will bring tremendous impact to communities across North Carolina by providing more parks, more trails and more accessible recreation,” said Governor Cooper. 

Local governments applied to PARTF to fund land acquisition, and development and renovation of public park and recreation areas. Every year, the Parks and Recreation Authority allocates to municipalities and counties 30% of PARTF’s total funding. A maximum of $500,000 can be awarded to a single project, and the awardees must match funds at least dollar-for-dollar for the grant amount. This year, the Authority considered 40 grant applications requesting a total of more than $15.1 million. Of those, 22 projects were funded at the full request and one project was awarded partial funding, all totaling over $9.5 million.

A separate source of funding, the Accessible Parks Grant program, was appropriated $12.5 million in the 2023 budget to provide matching grants for local parks and recreation projects to benefit people living with disabilities. The program allows for either the construction of special facilities or the adaptation of existing facilities to meet the unique needs of persons living with disabilities, enabling them to participate in recreational and sporting activities, regardless of their abilities. The grant is administered through PARTF and recipients are selected by the Parks and Recreation Authority. Twenty-three applications were submitted, and all were selected for the first round of funding, for a total of over $8.3 million.

“North Carolinians love their parks and recreation areas,” said N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson. “These projects will enhance quality of life, improve health, and strengthen local economies.”

PARTF celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this summer, on July 16, 2024, with a proclamation from Gov. Cooper. The fund is administered through the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation. Local grants are awarded annually by the Authority at its quarterly meeting in August.

“Over the last 30 years, PARTF has provided more than $800 million in improved state parks, local parks, and coastal access,” said State Parks Director Brian Strong. “These awards continue a wonderful year celebrating the impact of PARTF on North Carolina residents. We look forward to new and updated parks, facilities, and trails in the coming years from this year’s grantees.”

A second round of funding for the Accessible Parks Grant will open in September. Over $4 million in funding will be available.

Grant recipients and award amounts are as follows: 

PARTF Grant Awards

Applicant County Project Na Funds Awarded
Town of Mills River Henderson Mills River Park Expansion $500,000
City of Kannapolis Cabarrus Kannapolis Eastside Park $500,000
City of Sanford Lee Walter McNeil Jr. Park Enhancements $232,381
Town of Sedalia Guilford Sedalia Town Park $343,762
Town of Vass Moore Sandy Ramey Keith Park Expansion $225,000
Town of Rural Hall Forsyth Covington Memorial Park Revitalization Project: Phase I $500,000
Town of Sunset Beach Brunswick Majestic Oaks Park Development $500,000
Surry County Surry Fisher River Park Phase III $99,750
City of Hickory Catawba Sandy Pines Park Project (Phase 1) $500,000
Hyde County Hyde Brandon Marshall Ball Field Complex $500,000
Town of Warrenton Warren Warrenton Nature Trail $95,743
Davie County Davie Lake Louise Park Acquisition and Development $500,000
Town of Wake Forest Wake Wake Forest Skate Park $500,000
Watauga County Watauga Angler Park on the Middle Fork Greenway $500,000
Forsyth County Forsyth Belews Lake Park Phase II $500,000
Pitt County Pitt Pitt County Office Park Recreation Complex $468,750
Town of Franklin Macon Whitmire Accessible Play Area $500,000
Town of Granite Quarry Rowan Civic Park Improvement Project $500,000
Halifax County Halifax 4-H Rural Life Center Recreation Center $421,537
Town of Siler City Chatham Future Boling Lane Park Extension, New Town Park and Greenway $500,000
Town of Red Cross Stanly Red Cross Historic Farm Park $500,000
Yancey County Yancey Kid Mountain Playground Replacement Project $305,725
City of Mount Holly Gaston Ransom Hunter Park Project $374,227
 
23 Projects Total $9,566,875

Accessible Parks Grant Awards

Applicant County Project Name Funds Awarded
City of Mount Airy Surry Westwood Park $498,313
Rowan County Rowan Dan Nicholas Park Campground Bathhouse and Campsites $450,000
City of Thomasville Davidson Central Recreation Campus Phase 1 $499,853
City of Greenville Pitt Woodlawn Park Improvement Project $500,000
Chowan County Chowan Bennett's Millpond Park (Phase 1) $134,619
Town of Granite Falls Caldwell Neighborhood Park Redevelopment $500,000
Town of Valdese Burke Valdese Community Center Access $500,000
City of Conover Catawba Downtown Park Accessibility Improvements $500,000
Town of Montreat Buncombe Flat Creek Crossing $255,923
City of Graham Alamance Graham Recreation Center ADA Upgrades $119,437
Town of Williamston Martin Soccer Playground Renovation $87,021
City of Burlington Alamance ADA Train Car in City Park $100,000
Town of Jamestown Guilford Nature's Call: A Park Restroom Revamp $500,000
City of Hickory Catawba Miracle of Hickory Park Improvement Project $410,833
Surry County Surry Increasing Accessibility for Fisher River Park $480,459
Pitt County Pitt Lake Glenwood Public Park $479,166
Town of Winterville Pitt Accessible Access to Winterville Recreation Park $473,948
Town of Wallace Duplin Clement Park – Accessibility Improvements and Inclusive Playground $400,000
Town of Rolesville Wake Mill Bridge Nature Park Amphitheater Renovations $202,162
City of Edenton Chowan Morgan Park Accessibility Project $391,437
Town of Andrews Cherokee Andrews Recreation Park Access $128,174
Town of Boone Watauga Rivers Street House Restroom Project $250,000
Buncombe County Buncombe ADA Accessible Playground at Buncombe County Sports Park $500,000
 
23 Projects Total $8,361,345

