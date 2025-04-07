Governor Stein Announces Council On Student Safety & Well-Being

Today at Moore Square Magnet Middle School, Governor Josh Stein announced his Advisory Council on Student Safety and Well-Being, co-chaired by Senate Democratic Leader Sydney Batch, Deputy Secretary William "Billy" Lassiter of the Department of Public Safety, and 2024 North Carolina Teacher of the Year Heather Smith.

“North Carolina’s children are our future, and it is crucial that they grow and learn in a safe environment that sets them on the right trajectory to thrive,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to establish this council of educators, mental health professionals, and law enforcement to identify ways to better keep our classrooms safe and our children healthy.”

“Ensuring the safety of our students is not up for debate — it’s a fundamental responsibility of our state government,” said Democratic Leader Sydney Batch. “Every child in North Carolina deserves the freedom to learn in a secure, supportive environment. I’m proud to co-chair this council and committed to advancing real, enforceable policies that keep our kids safe and our schools strong — and I’m ready to work with anyone willing to get that important work done.”

“Student and school staff security and wellbeing is an essential part of public safety,” said Deputy Secretary of Public Safety William L. Lassiter, who oversees the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. “We must use the tools at our disposal to upgrade the physical infrastructure of our schools and train our school staff how to recognize and respond to the early warning signs that can lead to public safety threats. We know our students must feel safe and have a healthy mental well-being to achieve academically. Working together, we can keep our students and our schools safe.”

"What I’ve seen in my classroom is that if students don’t feel safe, if they are not supported, it’s so much harder for them to learn,” said Teacher of the Year Heather Smith. “Our commitment to giving students the best starts with looking out for their safety and well-being, and I am eager to jump into this work."

Governor Stein's advisory council will work across state agencies and with both state and local leaders to propose and implement policies and solutions that will improve student safety and wellbeing. It will advance recommendations, provide guidance to state agencies, work with local communities, and share best practices. The council's first priority will be working with the General Assembly to support school systems in implementing policies that will make classrooms cell phone-free.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s executive order establishing the Council on Student Safety & Well-Being.

The members of the Advisory Council are as follows: