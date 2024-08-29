The Emily Program Announces Expansion of Care in Atlanta, Georgia

Leading eating disorder treatment program offers expanded inpatient services to adults of all ages

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emily Program, leader in eating disorder treatment, has expanded its treatment offerings in Atlanta, Georgia to include inpatient care for adults over the age of 25. This expansion builds on a wide range of existing services, including inpatient care for those aged 8-24, and reflects the organization’s commitment to providing comprehensive eating disorder care for people of all ages.

“We’re thrilled to extend our specialized care to a broader adult population in Atlanta,” said Taylor Rae Homesley, Executive Director of the facility. “With this expansion, we can meet the needs of adults in the area seeking life-changing treatment.”

The Atlanta-based eating disorder treatment center provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, ARFID, and OSFED. Treatment options include residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, and inpatient services for children, adolescents, and adults of all ages.

The facility offers both individualized care and group treatment with the goal of equipping individuals and their communities of support with the skills necessary to continue recovery and thrive in their personal and professional environments. For additional information about The Emily Program or to inquire about treatment, please contact 866-479-9469 or visit emilyprogram.com.

About The Emily Program

Founded in 1993 by Dirk Miller, Ph.D., LP, after his sister Emily recovered from an eating disorder, The Emily Program envisions a world of peaceful relationships with food, weight, and body image. Recognizing that one size does not fit all, the program delivers exceptional, individualized care leading to recovery from eating disorders. The Emily Program offers a full continuum of care across the lifespan in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment with 20 locations in Washington, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. For support or more information, call 1-888-EMILY-77 or visit emilyprogram.com.

