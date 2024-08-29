Feeding Pets of the Homeless Seeks Sponsorship for Upcoming Pet Wellness Clinic

Veterinarian and vet tech perform wellness check for a pet at a free wellness clinic.

Local Sponsors Needed to Help Provide Essential Care to Pets of the Homeless

We are proud to host this wellness clinic and provide critical services to pets who might otherwise go without.” — Genevieve Frederick

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a nonprofit dedicated to providing care for pets of the homeless, is excited to announce its upcoming Pet Wellness Clinic on October 19, 2024 in Carson City, Nevada. The event will offer much-needed health services to pets of homeless and low-income individuals in our community, including vaccinations, pet licensing and wellness checks.To ensure the success of this important event, Feeding Pets of the Homeless is seeking sponsorship from local businesses and organizations. Sponsorship opportunities include donations of pet food, pet supplies, and custom treats for the animals attending the clinic. These contributions will directly support the well-being of pets in need and help alleviate the financial burden on their owners.“We are proud to host this wellness clinic and provide critical services to pets who might otherwise go without,” said Genevieve Frederick, Founder and President. “With the support of local businesses, we can make a real difference in the lives of these animals and their owners.”Sponsorship Opportunities:• Pet Food Donations: Provide nutritious meals for the pets attending the clinic.• Pet Supplies: Contribute items such as leashes, collars, jackets and toys.• Custom Treats: Offer unique, high-quality treats to be given to pets as part of their wellness care package.• Funds: To pay for vaccinations and other medical supplies.Additional Benefits for Sponsors:Sponsors will receive recognition in social media videos shared across Feeding Pets of the Homeless' platforms. This exposure offers businesses a chance to highlight their community support and reach a wider audience.Additional sponsorship opportunities are available, including recognition in event marketing materials, booth space at the event, and more. We are also open to creative ideas for collaboration to make this event as impactful as possible.Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring the Pet Wellness Clinic can contact Laura Brown at 775-841-7463 or info@petsofthehomeless.org for more details.For more information about the Pet Wellness Clinic or Feeding Pets of the Homeless, visit www.PetsoftheHomeless.org # # #About Feeding Pets of the HomelessSince its founding in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless has saved thousands of pets by providing more than 2.1 million pounds of food and over $5.5 million in veterinary assistance. Donations to Feeding Pets have helped more than 30,000 pets nationwide, including thousands of military veteran pet owners experiencing homelessness. Feeding pets has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, their highest rating.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.