New Leather Clog + Boot Styles With Podiatrist Recommended Features

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With cozy fall fashion waiting just around the corner, Stegmann footwear is excited to unveil its new leather clog, boot, and shoe styles, each built with podiatrist-recommended features for exceptional comfort.

“We’re renowned for our ultra-comfortable wool clogs, and we wanted to extend these comfort features to leather styles that our customers can dress up with ease,” says Stegmann USA President Andy Jacobs.

This new collection incorporates 130 years of tried-and-true comfort features that Stegmann fans have come to expect. Each shoe boasts roomy toe boxes, ultra-cushioned soles, arch support, and shock-absorbing cork and latex soles.

The collection introduces two new leather clog designs, one new leather boot design, one new leather shoe design and expanded color options in existing boot, leather mule and skimmer shoes, all crafted to offer an elevated yet comfortable fall fashion experience.

The Tirol Clog is an elevated and practical take on the clog featuring an adjustable strap that easily transitions from decorative to functional. The luxurious oiled leather exterior is complemented by a soft leather lining and wool felt-lined ultra cushion support. The roomy wide toe box accommodates most foot shapes, making it bunion-friendly for most who struggle to find shoes with the condition.

Like the brand’s Chelsea Boot, the new Baden Boot is a comfy, roomy, durable, and supportive leather boot option with “lots of room for my toes” as one customer put it. The new leather boot takes inspiration from moccasin and chukka boots. It features a lace up design and fully wool-lined interior to keep feet warm and happy with or without socks. Stegmann's ultra cushion support insole and spacious wide toe box make these a new go-to for women suffering from foot pain like plantar fasciitis and achilles tendonitis.

“We’re thrilled to expand our leather boot collection following the positive response to our current offerings,” says Jacobs. “Finding boots that offer arch support, wide toe boxes, and slipper-like comfort can be challenging for people dealing with foot pain or who work on their feet all day.”

The adorable Mainz Moc Shoe offers a retro, moccasin-inspired lace-up design that recalls the cozy chic style of the 1970s, while incorporating decades of Stegmann’s sustainable comfort. Features such as a padded heel collar and shock-absorbing soles ensure comfort and support with every step.

Stegmann’s fall collection brings back the Graz Clog for women. This leather clog retains the same cozy and supportive features as the original wool version, including a spacious toe box and contoured cork and latex midsole. The signature Stegmann “S” band on the exterior nods to the iconic Original 108 Wool Clog.

Stegmann’s much loved leather work shoes The Liesl Skimmer and Maria Mule both have a new color option, Ecru. This lighter off-white leather is easily styled for work or play. Both stylish leather shoes sleek slip-ons packing serious slipper level comfort.

Happy customers say the leather Chelsea Boot is comfortable right out of the box! It’s a go-to favorite for fall and winter outfits and now there’s a fourth color option: Tobacco Brown. Unlike the Black, Tan, Brown colors that are a smooth vegetable tanned leather, the Tobacco Brown is a matte oiled leather that will patina beautifully.

More about Stegmann: Born and based in Austria, the Stegmann brand has been handcrafting wool felt comfort footwear since 1888. Famous for its iconic styling, seamless wool upper and contoured comfort sole, this timeless heritage brand is experiencing a resurgence in the US with fresh styles and finishes to bring sophisticated comfort to new admirers and loyal fans. For more information about Stegmann, visit stegmannusa.com.

