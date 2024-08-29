Minister Sisisi Tolashe condemns brutal killing of Maria Matsobane Makgato at Sebayeng Village

The Minister of Social Development, Ms. Sisisi Tolashe, condemns the brutal killing of the late Ms. Maria Matsobane Makgato, a 45-year-old mother of four children, whose body was found by the police together with two other victims at Sebayeng village, Capricorn District, in Limpopo Province.

This incident happens as the country is commemorating Women’s Month as August is women’s month in South Africa. The theme this year is: “celebrating 30 Years of Democracy Towards Women’s Development”.

“I am deeply saddened and disturbed by the violence and brutal killings of women, particularly, during the month of August where we expect women to be embraced, protected, and celebrated,” said Minister Tolashe.

She said August should be the month when all South Africans must celebrate women as active agents of change and social transformation and this should be done by reflecting on the achievements of women over many historic years, as well as their transformation and development of the past thirty years.

“This month coincides with the country’s commemoration of 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy, making this year’s Women’s Month an important juncture for collective reflection on how we have empowered and advanced the rights of women on our democratic journey,” said Minister Tolashe.

As we celebrate 70 years of the Women’s Charter this year, Minister Tolashe said we are duty bound to work together as a society to defeat the primitive agenda of a patriarchal system that denies women fundamental human rights and seek to promote equality across all genders.

The Department of Social Development in Limpopo through its social workers, conducted a home visit at the home of the deceased in the village of Kotishing, Polokwane, Limpopo.

It was brought to the attention of the department that the deceased was unemployed and supported her family through the Child Support Grant which she received for her children.

The deceased’s three children are still attending school and the youngest registered at an early childhood development centre. The eldest child is 22 years old and is employed as a casual worker at a local farm and contract will end in December this year.

“Social workers are greatly assisting the family and an assessment of the needs of the family was conducted to determine how best they could be supported. Counselling was provided as part of the basket of psychosocial support services the department provides to victims who have suffered trauma and loss,” said minister Tolashe.

She said the social worker appointed to the case will continue with psychosocial support and aftercare services. They will compile a report to determine a suitable person to care for the children. The family will be provided with Social Relief of Distress while awaiting the post-mortem results so they can finalise the burial service of the deceased.

Enquiries may be forwarded to Mr Futshane on: 073 993 9391 or BathembuF@dsd.gov.za

