Mr. Espresso Announces New Partnership with JTB Distributors

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Espresso is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with JTB Distributors, a prominent name in the frozen dessert equipment industry. This partnership marks a significant milestone as JTB Distributors comes on board as an official dealer for Mr. Espresso products.

Mr. Espresso, a leading provider of premium, oak wood-roasted coffee specializes in creating blends authentic to certain regions in Italy. Mr. Espresso has been a direct importer of espresso machines and stocks such as Faema, Slayer, Rocket and La Marzocco. Mr. Espresso provides coffee brewing equipment to over 500 accounts in North America using Curtis, Bunn & Fetco equipment, which they sell or loan to their partners.

Renowned for its commitment to quality and tradition, Mr. Espresso has been delivering exceptional coffee experiences since its inception in 1978. With a focus on sustainability, artisanal roasting techniques, and exceptional service, Mr. Espresso has built a loyal customer base and a strong reputation in the specialty coffee market. The collaboration with JTB Distributors is set to enhance Mr. Espresso’s dealer network, making their distinctive products even more accessible to coffee enthusiasts and businesses alike.

“We are delighted to partner with JTB Distributors,” said Ron Scadina, VP Strategic Partnerships & Business Development at Mr. Espresso. “Their expertise in the hospitality industry and dedication to customer service align perfectly with our values. This partnership will allow us to reach new markets and bring our unique, oak wood-roasted coffee to a broader audience.”

JTB Distributors, known for their extensive network and reliable service, will play a pivotal role in expanding the availability of Mr. Espresso products. By leveraging JTB’s distribution capabilities, Mr. Espresso aims to increase its presence in key regions and provide seamless access to its premium coffee offerings.

“We are excited to collaborate with Mr. Espresso and support their growth in the market,” said Sandy Bailey, owner of JTB Distributors. “Our team is committed to delivering high-quality products and services to our customers, and we look forward to bringing Mr. Espresso’s exceptional coffee to more coffee lovers and businesses.”

The partnership will officially commence on 8/30/24, with JTB Distributors beginning to offer Mr. Espresso products to their network of clients. Both companies are enthusiastic about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and are committed to delivering excellence to their customers.

For more information about Mr. Espresso and its products, please visit Mrespresso.com. To learn more about JTB Distributors, visit www.jtbdistributors.com.

About Mr. Espresso Mr. Espresso is a family-owned coffee roaster based in Oakland, California specializing in traditional oak wood-roasted coffee. Founded in 1978, the company is dedicated to producing high-quality, sustainably sourced coffee that honors the artistry of Italian roasting techniques. For more information, please visit www.Mrespresso.com.

About JTB Distributors JTB Distributors is a leading distribution company of high-end Italian frozen dessert equipment, being an authorized distributor for Carpigiani. JTB’s main focus is providing exceptional service to their clients. With an extensive network and a commitment to excellence, JTB Distributors has become a trusted name in the industry. For more information, visit www.jtbdistributors.com.

