The Virginia Public Access Project Launches Civics Navigator Program to Spark Civic Engagement in Education

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) is thrilled to announce the launch of its new program, Civics Navigator , designed for all educators—including public, private, homeschool, and higher education teachers, as well as parents and caregivers. Set to officially launch on September 3rd, Civics Navigator aims to provide educators with resources that inspire students' interest in Virginia civics while enhancing their data literacy skills through accessible, non-partisan educational materials.Civics Navigator offers a constantly expanding, searchable database of civics resources focused on teaching Virginia government and politics. Educators can easily find lesson planning tools that fit their needs, whether they are looking for a bell-ringer activity or a rich data visualization for students to analyze.“Civics education is essential for cultivating informed citizens,” said Erin Hill, VPAP's new Civics Education Program Director. “With Civics Navigator, we aim to ground instruction in reliable resources while connecting educators who are dedicated to strengthening the civic health of Virginia.”Abigail Farris Rogers, VPAP’s Board Chair, expressed the board’s enthusiasm for the program, stating, "Launching Civics Navigator is a significant step in advancing VPAP's mission to deepen understanding of Virginia politics and government. By equipping educators with dynamic resources, we're empowering them to make civics come alive for their students. The Board is thrilled to see this program take flight."Key features of the Civics Navigator program include:Digital Resource Library: An ever-expanding, searchable database of topical data visualizations and interactive digital tools for teaching Virginia civics.Civics Navigator Updates: Regular digests of VPAP’s latest educational resources delivered via email. Civics Brief includes a data visual, discussion prompts, and key electoral context, while Civics Currents showcases more in-depth instructional guides, opportunities for experiential learning, and fun approaches to engaging learners in civics education.Training Opportunities: Welcoming educators of all types from all parts of Virginia, teachers can connect with fellow civics educators, share best practices, and learn how to effectively use VPAP’s educational resources in the classroom.To join this initiative and receive valuable civics education resources, educators are encouraged to subscribe to the Civics Navigator communications.About the Virginia Public Access Project:VPAP's mission is to elevate public understanding of Virginia politics and government by organizing and presenting public information in ways that are easily accessible to all. VPAP’s free, nonpartisan resources provide insight into Virginia elections, campaign finance, news, and more.To learn more about VPAP and its new civics education program, visit vpap.org or vpap.org/civics.For further inquiries, please contact:Erin HillCivics Education Program Director540-460-2957ehill@vpap.org

