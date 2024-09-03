Amicrobe, Inc. Announces Name Change to Macro Biologics, Inc.

Name change marks a new phase in corporate development

Our new name speaks to our purpose – to use our macro biologics technology platform to help with some of the world’s biggest problems” — Michael Bevilacqua, MD, PhD

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amicrobe, Inc., announced today it has formally changed its name to Macro Biologics , Inc. The change was made to better represent the breadth of the Company’s technology platform and its business opportunities across multiple healthcare sectors and beyond. This formal change follows a transition period where the Company operated as Amicrobe, Inc. dba Macro Biologics.Macro biologics are large molecule biologics that assemble into things you can see and touch. They have both physical properties and functional activities. Examples from nature include cellulose, which makes up plants and trees, and collagen, which helps build all the animals, including humans. The Company designs, patents, and produces new classes of macro biologics for products across industries – for safer healthcare, clean food & water, and better packaging.“We are timing this formal name change as we transition from a research & technology development company to a business where we provide our proprietary macro biologics to industry-leading corporations for the creation of new products and improvement of existing ones,” stated Eric Rusaw, Head of Corporate Development.“Our new name speaks to our purpose – to use our macro biologics technology platform to help with some of the world’s biggest problems, including antibiotic resistance and environmental contamination with microplastics and toxic chemical polymers,” stated Michael Bevilacqua, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Science Officer.About Macro Biologics:At Macro Biologics, Inc, we design, patent, and produce large molecule biologics for innovative products across multiple industries – from healthcare to food & water to packaging. Amicidins , our first class of proprietary macro biologics, are purpose-built for local application to vulnerable tissues to help prevent and treat life-threatening infections. Inspired by nature, they combine physical properties, like barrier formation, with broad and effective microbicidal activity against a wide variety of bacteria (including antibiotic-resistant strains), as well as Candida spp. Importantly, Amicidins are composed of amino acids and designed to be safe for people and the environment. Our core principle is progress guided by nature. Macro is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.Additional information can be found at www.macrobiologics.com

