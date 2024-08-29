Electoral Commission on Municipal by-election results-29 Aug
The African National Congress (ANC) retained five (5) of its seats while the Democratic Alliance (DA) also retained six (6) seats and won a seat in the by-elections held on 28 August 2024. An independent candidate also won a seat previously occupied by the DA and UMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) also won a seat.
The new ANC councillors are:
- Tshediso Ramabodu, in Ward 7 in Ngwathe Municipality, FS203, Free State. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 64,46% of the total votes cast, compared to 55,96% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 38,49%.
- Macaleni Paulos Mnisi, in Ward 10 in the Steve Tshwete Municipality, MP313 Mpumalanga. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 51,57% of the total votes cast, compared to 38,75% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 29,88%.
- Bhekumuzi Sunboy Makhubela, in Ward 17 in the Nkomazi Municipality, MP324, Mpumalanga. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 81,09% of the total votes cast, compared to 65,25% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 46,76%.
- Hasane Albert Mokone, in Ward 26 in the Moretele Municipality, NW371, North- West. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 57,92% of the total votes cast, compared to 42,90% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 46,56%.
- Kresta Hlanganani Mathonsi, in the ward 17 in Madibeng Municipality, NW372, North- West. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 74,12% of the total votes cast, compared to 60,64% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 28,08%.
The new DA councillors are:
- Kyle Dalton Jacobs, in ward 87 in the City of Johannesburg Municipality, JHB, Johannesburg. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 83,17% of the total votes cast, compared to 71,07% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 20,12%.
- Zander Shawe, in ward 89 in the City of Johannesburg Municipality, JHB, Gauteng. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 96,34% of the total votes cast, compared to 69,00% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 17,49%.
- Shimmy Nathaniel Mashamaite, in ward 92 in the City of Tshwane Municipality, TSH, Gauteng. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 59,24% of the total votes cast, compared to 33,99% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 12,10%.
- Anthony Graeme Peplar, in ward 30 in the Madibeng Municipality, NW372, North-West. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 56,02% of the total votes cast, compared to 64,86% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 30,83%.
- Richard Charles Hill, in ward 58 in the City of Cape Town Municipality, CPT, Western Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 98,32% of the total votes cast, compared to 84,44% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 18,83%.
- Jeremy Shaun Fasser, in ward 02 in City of Cape Town Municipality, WC012, Western Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 96,28% of the total votes cast, compared to 74,81% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 19,28%.
- Yves De Antonio Blaauw, in ward 02 in the Cederberg Municipality, WC012, Western Cape. The party retained the seat it won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 40,58% of the total votes cast, compared to 44,13% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 46,22%.
The new MKP councillor is:
- Thabiso George Molefe, in ward 45 in the Rustenburg Municipality, NW373, North-West. The party won the seat previously occupied by the ANC 2021 Municipal Elections, with 43,39% of the total votes cast, compared to 42,32% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 38,97%.
The new Independent Candidate councillor is:
- Andrew Clint Akkers, in ward 34 in the EThekwini Municipality, ETH, KwaZulu-Natal. The seat was previously won by the DA in the 2021 Municipal Elections. The independent candidate won with 43,93% of the total votes cast, compared to 38,92% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 25,91%.
