Music-Filled Old Timer's Day at Pickett CCC Memorial State Park Labor Day

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park will hold its annual Old Timer’s Day on Labor Day, Sept. 2, continuing a tradition that began in 1976, celebrating old-time music traditions from the Upper Cumberland region.

With performances by regional talent, Old Timer’s Day is the longest running music festival in the Tennessee Cumberlands. The event is at the picnic area of the park 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (CDT), with the main stage at the recreation lodge. People are encouraged to bring their own instruments and play.

“If you like music, you will love Old Timer’s Day,” said Park Ranger Michael Hodge. “Like many other parts of Tennessee, music plays a special role here, and this is a great event for all families. Everyone is welcome.”

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park lies within the 20,887-acres Pickett State Forest and is adjacent to the 125,000-acre Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

In 1933, the Stearns Coal and Lumber Company donated nearly 12,000 acres of land to the State of Tennessee to be developed as a forest recreational area. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) developed the area from 1934-1942, constructing hiking trails, rustic cabins, a recreation lodge, and a ranger station. The park memorializes and preserves the unique work of the CCC.