Gulf red snapper private recreational fall season open Sept. 1 through Nov. 30 for 3-day weekends

The fall red snapper season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations in the Gulf of Mexico will be open on the following weekends:

Sept. 1–2 (Sunday through Monday of Labor Day Weekend)

Sept. 6–8

Sept. 13–15

Sept. 20–22

Sept. 27–29

Oct. 4–6

Oct. 11–13

Oct. 18–20

Oct. 25–27

Nov. 1–3

Nov. 8–11 (Veterans Day Weekend)

Nov. 15–17

Nov. 22–24

Nov. 28–30 (Thursday through Saturday of Thanksgiving Weekend)

Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper during these weekends in Gulf state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will continue to monitor harvest relative to Florida’s available quota.

Planning to participate in the fall season? All anglers fishing from private recreational vessels must sign up annually as a State Reef Fish Angler to target red snapper and several other reef fish in state and federal waters, even if they are exempt from fishing license requirements. Sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler at no cost at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location where you can purchase a license. State Reef Fish Anglers might receive a questionnaire in the mail regarding their reef fish trips as part of Florida’s State Reef Fish Survey. If you receive a survey, please respond whether you fished this season or not or whether you’ve submitted data via other methods. These additional days would not be possible without the State Reef Fish Survey.

To learn more about the recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, including season size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing and click on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and select “Snappers.”