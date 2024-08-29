CARL ONG ANNOUNCES ‘AGENT ONG OPEN - STRIKES BACK’ BOWLING TOURNAMENT

Agent Ong Open - Strikes Back Logo Agent Ong Open Championship Belt L to R: Carl Ong, Hailey Ong, Nathan Ong, Caitlyn Ong and Cathy Ong

Largest Independent Bowling Tournament in Arizona Returns October 17-20 at the Bowlero Kyrene in Chandler, AZ

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl Ong, Founder of The Agent Ong Open Bowling Tournament, announces this year’s AGENT ONG OPEN - STRIKES BACK taking place October 17-20 at the Bowlero Kyrene in Chandler, AZ. Returning for a second year, the AGENT ONG OPEN is the largest independent bowling tournament in Arizona and is known for its commitment to excellence and competitive spirit. Top national and international bowlers travel to compete in this event that guarantees a first-place prize of $10,000, along with other cash prizes based on tournament results. Register today via the Tournament website, https://agentongopen.com/registration/ , and online registration ends October 6 (On-site registration is subject to squad availability).Internationally renowned professional bowlers already confirmed to participate in the AGENT ONG OPEN - STRIKES BACK Tournament include PBA Stars 2024 USBC Masters Champion DeeRonn Booker, Darren Tang, Anthony Simonsen, Pete Weber, Robert Smith; as well as bowling legend Tim Mack who will serve as a Tournament Ambassador. Matt Zweig (defending champion 2024 AGENT ONG OPEN), LA Dodgers Mookie Betts, and Brett Wolfe are some of the participants from the first annual AGENT ONG OPEN.THE AGENT ONG OPEN - STRIKES BACK Tournament also encourages youth to participate, and all prize winnings are paid via scholarship awards. This year, Carl is also introducing the William and Florence Ong Memorial Scholarship, a special tribute aimed at commemorating the enduring legacy of his beloved parents while supporting the educational endeavors of high school and college students. The deadline to apply for this $1,000 scholarship is September 15, please visit the website for rules and information: SCHOLARSHIP - Agent Ong OpenAGENT ONG OPEN - STRIKES BACK is proud to announce Agent Ong Team with My Home Group as the Title Sponsor; plus, Flagship Sponsors Roto Grip and Unwind Wellness. Supporting sponsor include Acclaim Garage Doors, Royal Flush Apparel, Saguaro Lift, Create Proof Print, Travel 24-7, Brightside Catering, Mark Powell–Barrett Financial, The Local Caterer, TMHWebsites, East Valley Fans & Blinds, Ramsey Automotive, ToniFades, The Valley’s Own, Crepe Bar, Burk Brothers HVAC, Spartan Family Plumbing, B3 Performance, Swift Home Inspection, and Bowling Dynamics.About Carl Ong:Carl and his wife Cathy not only founded the AGENT ONG OPEN Bowling Tournament, but they are also successful entrepreneurs and give back to their community. They run the successful real estate group, Agent Ong Team with My Home Group, and also own local businesses Create Proof Print- a full-service printing and graphic arts company, and the Travel 24/7 travel agency. Running three businesses and juggling a busy family life was not enough for Carl, and he decided he wanted to give something back to the sport of bowling which he loves. He created the AGENT ONG OPEN, a competitive bowling tournament open to bowlers of all levels. The first annual event which took place in 2023 was a huge success and this year’s, AGENT ONG OPEN - STRIKES BACK, is poised to be even bigger.

