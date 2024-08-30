Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital Miramar Renews Autism Certification

It is our duty in Joe DiMaggio Children Hospital at Memorial Hospital Miramar Pediatric Emergency Department to understand, cherish, and embrace each unique journey!” — Carolina Fisher, PCA CAHP

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Florida’s first autism certified emergency department, the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital Miramar has met requirements for renewing its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), requires staff to complete updated autism and sensory awareness training at least every 2 years in order to stay certified.

"Autism is like a configuration of stars in the sky, each individual shining in their way. It is our duty in Joe DiMaggio Children Hospital at Memorial Hospital Miramar Pediatric Emergency Department to understand, cherish, and embrace each unique journey!" says Carolina Fisher, PCA CAHP.

With the training and certification, the staff at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital Miramar is bridging the gap to ensure autistic or sensory-sensitive patients have better experiences and outcomes when receiving care at the facility.

“The hospital setting can be very scary for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, and if providers don’t have the training and tools in place to support these patients, everyone suffers” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “By continuing to meet and exceed our standards, the hospital demonstrates its unwavering support for the autism community and its efforts to ensure every patient receives the highest quality of care.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitals and health care providers so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Memorial Hospital Miramar

Established in 2005, Memorial Hospital Miramar is a 178-bed facility offering acute-care adult services and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Level III NICU and Emergency Department. The community hospital offers a wide range of medical and surgical services, including a Cardiac Telemetry Unit, Imaging Services, expanded breast screening and diagnostic services with Solis Mammography, Intensive Care Unit, Women’s Services, Memorial Family Birthplace, Robotic Surgery Program, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Rehabilitation Center and Memorial Rehabilitation Institute. To learn more, visit mhs.net and connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

