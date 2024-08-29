Domestic Abuse Advocacy Scheme – register as a qualified legal representative

New Domestic Abuse Act 2021 measures prohibit alleged perpetrators of domestic abuse and their victims from cross-examining each other, with the court appointing legal practitioners to carry out cross-examination.

Under sections 65 and 66 of the Domestic Abuse Act, the court will appoint a qualified legal representative (QLR) to cross-examine relevant witnesses if parties:

do not have their own legal representative

are prohibited by the court from cross-examining, due to allegations of domestic abuse

Who can apply

Solicitors and barristers with relevant experience can register for the scheme as qualified legal representatives.

If you're a solicitor, you’ll need to have a current practising certificate and have had training on both:

advocacy and vulnerable witnesses

domestic abuse

If you have not undertaken relevant advocacy training, you’ll need to commit to doing so within six months of signing up to the scheme.

To appear in proceedings in the High Court or the civil division of the Court of Appeal, you’ll also need a Higher Rights of Audience qualification.

How the scheme works

View a map of the process (PDF 64 KB), from registering for the scheme to claiming fees.

Download the fee scheme for qualified legal representatives (PDF 396 KB).

If you have any questions, email QLRCross-Exam@justice.gov.uk

How to apply

2024 fee changes to the QLR scheme

Fee increase

As of 31 May 2024, the fees claimable by QLRs for work undertaken on the scheme increased by 10% (exclusive of VAT and claimable expenses). Any work undertaken after 31 May 2024 can be claimed at the increased rate.

Terminated appointments

QLRs can now also claim a fee for terminated appointments. This allows QLRs to claim a fee when the court has terminated their appointment before a hearing, and where they have already undertaken at least 30 minutes of preparatory work.

Travel costs

QLRs can claim travel costs when required to travel to a court that is not local to them (defined as being at least 10 miles from their usual office or chambers).

Accommodation costs

QLRs will also be able to claim reimbursement of incurred accommodation costs when required to travel:

to a court at least 100 miles from their usual office or chambers for a one-day hearing, or

at least 50 miles for a multiple day hearing

Air travel is not payable and first-class travel will only be paid if the ticket purchased was cheaper than the equivalent standard class ticket.

Claim form

All claims must be made on form CAS1.

Claims should be submitted electronically with supporting evidence to crossexamination@justice.gov.uk within 3 months of the completed hearing, cancelled hearing, or termination of the appointment.

Please note that forms will only be accepted electronically.

Claims for work on or after to 31 May 2024

CAS1 claim form for work on or after 31 May 2024 (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 49.4 KB)

CAS1 claim for work on or after 31 May 2024 (accessible version) (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 37.5 KB)

CAS1 form completion guidance for work on or after 31 May 2024 (PDF, 579 KB, 12 pages)

Claims for work prior to 31 May 2024

CAS1 claim form (MS Excel Spreadsheet, 52.3 KB)

CAS1 claim form (accessible version)(MS Excel Spreadsheet, 40.3 KB)

CAS1 form completion guidance for work prior to 31 May 2024 (PDF, 546 KB, 12 pages)