Consumer Drones Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The consumer drones market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.72 billion in 2023 to $6.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing community, use cases diversification, remote sensing and surveillance, autonomous and ai features.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The consumer drones market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to e-commerce and delivery, environmental and agricultural applications, drone swarms, connectivity and data sharing.

Growth Driver Of The Consumer Drones Market

Growing demand in agriculture is expected to propel the growth of the consumer drone market in the future. Agriculture refers to the science, art, or practice of cultivating the soil, growing crops, and raising livestock. Consumer drones are helpful for agriculture by providing farmers with detailed information about their crops and livestock, allowing them to make better decisions and optimize their operations.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the consumer drones market include D Robotics Inc., Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co. Ltd., Parrot S.A., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the consumer drone market are developing innovative products such as Mini 4 Pro to better serve the customers. Mini 4 Pro is a lightweight and easy-to-use drone that comes with the built-in DJI Fly app, eliminating the need for smartphone use during flight.

Segments:

1) By Type: Fixed Wing Drone, Rotary Blade Drone, Hybrid Drone

2) By Technology: Remotely Operated Drone, Semi-Autonomous Drone, Autonomous Drone

3) By Application: Hobbyist & Gaming, Aerial Photography, Others

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in consumer drones market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global consumer drones market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the consumer drones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Consumer Drones Market Definition

The consumer (recreational) drone refers to unmanned aerial vehicles used for purposes of entertainment and have simple-to-use controls targeted at general public use rather than for commercial purposes.

