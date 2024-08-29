PropMix Launches CompCheck.ai for Mortgage Lenders

PropMix Launches CompCheck.ai

A free AI-powered appraisal troubleshooting and Reconsideration of Value tool for loan officers

With CompCheck Loan Officers will be in the loop as deal structuring will now be critically important as commissions and concessions are added into the mix.” — Brent Jones, Valuation Advisor at PropMix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropMix a leading provider of AI-driven real estate and valuation solutions announced today the launch of CompCheck .ai - a property value validation service using public record property sales combined with market tested and proven machine learning models. The CompCheck service provides loan officers a sales comparable report to validate on line values and borrower expectations, as well as proactively address potential appraisal issues during and/or after contract negotiations.“With CompCheck Loan Officers will be in the loop as deal structuring will now be critically important as commissions and concessions are added into the mix”, said Brent Jones, Valuation Advisor at PropMix and a 30-year veteran in the valuation industry. “We also created ValueTest.ai for loan officers to work with agents to utilize MLS databases for higher sales data transparency on a common platform.”In addition to the market validation service, CompCheck also includes timed equity reviews for homeowners leveraging PropMix’s AVM models and nationwide mortgage data and insights. CompCheck’s automation features allow loan officers and their agent referral partners to provide periodic real estate position reviews to their clients.“Our goal is to reduce surprise appraisal gaps and Reconsideration of Values in the mortgage process”, said Umesh Harigopal. “CompCheck’s automation capabilities powered by the accuracy of our AI-models adds to our suite of offerings for the origination side of the mortgage process”. PropMix continues to innovate and augment business processes in the real estate industry by seamlessly embedding AI to improve efficiencies.CompCheck.ai is ready to go for loan officers to sign up for free.About PropMix.io LLC:PropMix is the leading provider of the real estate and mortgage AI platform along with apps, insights and data to value, automate and make decisions. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, REALTORSand investors. Built on industry open standards and with intuitive user experience, PropMix’s solutions for the appraiser and lender market empower users to seamlessly engage with data and insights to understand collateral risk, assess appraisal complexity, and make valuation decisions. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York.

