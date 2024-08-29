West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute to Host Overdose Awareness Day Event at Capitol Complex – August 31, 2024

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) and our partner, the American Friends Service Committee, for West Virginia's Overdose Awareness Day event on August 31 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the WV State Capitol Complex (Kanawha Blvd Side) in Charleston.

International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) – held on August 31 every year – is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind.

The theme for 2024 is “Together we can,” highlighting the power of our community when we all stand together. The event will also showcase awards given to those who are making an impact in the recovery community throughout West Virginia.

Awards will be presented to:

WV Rise Award: A Peer Recovery Specialist who has gone above and beyond and exhibited exemplary work in the WV Recovery Community.

WV Speaks Award: An ally or advocate who has exhibited successful work on behalf of the WV recovery and family community.

WV Lifesaver Award: An individual who has made significant contributions to reducing overdose death through prevention and response efforts

“This is an opportunity to recognize and honor those lost to opioid overdose and identify solutions for overdose education, prevention, and response,” said Dr. Susan Margaret Murphy, Institute president. “As overdose numbers continue to climb in large part due to the increase of fentanyl in the illicit and counterfeit drug supply, we must build a community of bystanders who can intervene to save a life.”

The event will feature guest speakers including Jan Rader, director of the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy and Public Health (Huntington, WV) and event founders, CeCe and Bobby Brown along with resource tables from community organizations across the state. Entertainment will be provided by a band from Huntington, Afrolachia (featuring Keyamo Onoge and ONEbox™ inventor, Joe Murphy) and a butterfly release in remembrance of those we have lost to overdose.

“On International Overdose Awareness Day, we unite in our shared grief and vulnerability, remembering the countless lives lost and the families who carry this pain,” said JoAnna Vance, program coordinator, American Friends Service Committee. “While on Saturday honor the memory of those lost, we must recognize that our sorrow alone will not be enough to curb the overdose crisis. We must address the social determinants of health—like poverty, inadequate healthcare, housing insecurity, and systemic inequities—that continue to drive this devastating epidemic.”

Attendees are also invited to bring a pair of shoes this Saturday evening to place on the Capitol Steps in remembrance of someone lost to overdose. This visual display will serve as a reminder and a call to action to end overdose deaths in our state. All shoes not claimed at the end of the event will be donated to the United Way of Central WV. Additional sponsors for the event include: ONEbox™, WV Rural Health Association, First Choice Services, Indivior Inc., WV Public Broadcasting, Quality Insights, Kanawha Communities that Care, Community Education Group, Boone County QRT, Three Point Strategies, WVSL Solutions, Highmark Health Options, and Harmony Ridge.

Overdose Awareness Schedule of Events:

6:00 pm-6:20 pm: Kick-off & Mingling

Entertainment by: Afrolachia

EmCee: Joe Murphy, CEO, ONEbox™ and MISC, LLC

6:20 pm: Welcome

Dr. Susan Margaret Murphy, President, Drug Intervention Institute

6:30 pm: Reflections on 10 Years

Cece and Bobby Brown

6:40 pm: Overdose Response – Boots on the Ground

Corey Dean, Charleston Fire Department

6:50 pm: Overdose Response – Good Samaritan – Then, Now, and What’s next?

Jan Rader, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy & Public Health (Huntington, WV)

7:00 pm: Award Presentations (by last year’s award winners; 2024 winners TBA)

WV Rise Award – Paula McCutcheon

WV Speaks Award – Dr. Susan Murphy

WV Life Saver Award – Joe Murphy

7:20 pm: Butterfly Release

Jo Anna Vance, Program Coordinator, American Friends Service Committee

7:40 pm: Closing Remarks: Dr. Susan Margaret Murphy

Entertainment by Afrolachia

About the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute

West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Inc. is an independent 501(C)(3) entity with a primary mission to reduce opioid and drug-related deaths throughout the United States by (a) preventing substance use through education, (b) reducing overdose deaths through naloxone distribution and training, and (c) supporting harm reduction and other drug-response efforts. Learn more at wvdii.org.

