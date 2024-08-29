Infinit-I Unveils Enhanced Online Training Management System Features & Benefits

Improve safety, efficiency, and profitability with proactive online training through Infinit-I.

TEXARKANA, ARKANSAS, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, a leader in online safety training for the transportation industry, today announced significant enhancements to its Learning Management System (LMS). These updates further solidify the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge, accessible, and effective training solutions for businesses across various sectors.

Advancing Safety and Efficiency in Workforce Training

With over two decades of experience and more than 151 million training sessions delivered, Infinit-I continues to innovate in the realm of online safety training. The latest iteration of their LMS introduces several key features designed to streamline training processes, improve user engagement, and enhance overall safety outcomes.

Key Enhancements to the Infinit-I Online Safety Training LMS:

Expanded Mobile Accessibility: The updated platform now offers seamless access via both Apple and Android mobile apps, allowing employees to complete training anytime, anywhere, without interrupting their work schedules.

Microlearning Approach: Embracing the proven effectiveness of short, focused learning sessions, Infinit-I has optimized its content delivery. Most training videos now average 5-8 minutes in length, improving information retention and completion rates.

Customizable Learning Pathways: A new progressive training feature allows companies to create automated, standardized learning paths. This ensures employees receive the right training in the optimal sequence for skill mastery. Perfect for onboarding, orientations and continuous training.

Enhanced Reporting and Analytics: Improved dashboards and exportable reports provide administrators with real-time insights into training progress and completion rates, facilitating better oversight and compliance management.

Expanded Content Library: The platform now boasts over 850 training videos covering a wide range of topics, from trucking, transportation, OSHA compliance, human resources and much more. New content is added monthly to address evolving industry needs.

Single Sign-On Integration: For added convenience, the system now supports single sign-on capabilities for Microsoft Azure Active Directory clients, simplifying the login process for users.

Empowering Businesses Across Industries

While Infinit-I has deep roots in the transportation sector, its Enterprise Learning Management System is designed to benefit organizations across various industries. The platform's flexibility allows for customization to meet specific training needs in sectors such as private fleets, distributors, warehousing, manufacturing, and general business operations.

Infinit-I CEO Jay Wommack stated, "Our goal has always been to make safety training not just accessible, but truly effective. With these enhancements, we're providing tools that not only improve safety outcomes but also contribute to overall business success through increased efficiency and reduced costs."

Proven Results and ROI

Companies utilizing the Infinit-I LMS have reported significant improvements in key performance indicators:

-Reduce Motor Carrier Insurance Costs

-Reduction in CSA violations by up to 50%

-Decrease in accident rates by at least 18%

-Overall training cost reduction of up to 50%

These improvements translate to substantial cost savings and enhance operational efficiency for businesses across various sectors.

Commitment to Client Success

Infinit-I continues to prioritize client support with its dedicated Client Success Team. Based in Texarkana, TX, this team provides personalized assistance to ensure clients maximize the benefits of the LMS platform.

The company's all-inclusive, unlimited usage model allows businesses to scale their training efforts without hidden fees or usage limits. This approach aligns with Infinit-I's mission to make comprehensive safety training accessible to organizations of all sizes.

Looking Ahead

As industries continue to evolve, Infinit-I remains committed to advancing its LMS platform. Future updates will focus on further enhancing user experience, expanding integration capabilities, and continuing to grow the content library to address emerging training needs across various sectors.

For more information about Infinit-I Workforce Solutions and its enhanced Learning Management System, visit https://infinitiworkforce.com/products/online-safety-training/ or contact their sales team to schedule a demonstration.

