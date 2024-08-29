84-Hour Netball Match in Victoria, Australia Aims for World Record

Young Leaders Organise 3.5-Day Netball Match for Charity in Victorian First

The marathon is not just a game—it's a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when you combine athleticism with selflessness, leaving a lasting legacy that extends far beyond the final buzzer.” — Ben Sabic, Event Director

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a ground-breaking display of athletic endurance and charitable spirit, Victoria will host the first Netball Marathon , an attempt to break the world record for the longest netball game.The event, scheduled for 6-10 December 2024 at Beaconhills College, will see 24 determined players compete in a single, non-stop 84-hour match.In addition to setting a new world record, this extraordinary feat of human endurance will raise vital funds for four prominent Australian charities: Beyond Blue, Disability Sports Australia, Foodbank Victoria, and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation."The Netball Marathon embodies the true spirit of sport—pushing boundaries while giving back to the community," said Ben Sabic, Event Director. "We look forward to showcasing the incredible dedication of our players while supporting causes that make a real difference to people's lives."The organisers are seeking players, volunteers and sponsors to participate in this historic endeavour. Players must commit to the full 84-hour duration and raise a minimum of $1,500 for charity. Volunteers can contribute in a variety of capacities, with shifts starting at four hours.Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies wishing to associate themselves with this unique event, offering brand exposure and the opportunity to support a landmark sporting and charitable initiative.What sets this event apart is the passionate team behind it. The Netball Marathon is organised by a dedicated group of young professionals and students who bring fresh energy and innovative ideas to the table. This collaboration of emerging talent demonstrates the next generation's commitment to community engagement and social impact, while demonstrating their ability to manage a large-scale, high-profile event.The Netball Marathon promises to be more than just a game - it's a testament to human resilience, teamwork and the power of sport to create positive change. As the players push themselves to the limit on the court, they'll be raising awareness and funds for causes that touch the lives of countless Australians.For more information about the Netball Marathon, visit netballmarathon.com.au.- NETBALL -

