Correctional Services co-hosts conclusion of Women's Month event in Randburg, 31 Aug

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is honoured to partner with Gracious Daughters 2024 “Soar” in concluding Women’s Month 2024 with a powerful message of encouragement and hope for female offenders. This event will take place on 31 August 2024, at Rhema Church in Randburg, Gauteng.

Spiritual Care services and programmes, offered in partnership with various stakeholders, are a key component of the rehabilitation and reintegration process for offenders. The White Paper on Corrections mandates the provision of services and programmes tailored to the specific needs of special categories of offenders, including women. This ensures a needs-based and gender sensitive approach to offender rehabilitation. In line with this commitment, DCS fully supports the request by Gracious Daughters, a women’s ministry within the Rhema Churches network, to reach out to female offenders and inspire them positively on their path to rehabilitation.

Correctional Services National Commissioner, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale, emphasized that female offenders have the power to overcome adversity. “My message to female offenders is that God has given you the strength to overcome challenges, to rise above your circumstances, and to create positive change in your lives and the lives of others. Your experiences, no matter how difficult, have shaped you into the resilient individuals you are today. Embrace your strength, learn from your past, and look forward to a future filled with possibilities. DCS is committed to providing female offenders with the support and resources they need on their rehabilitation journey. Whether through spiritual care services, educational programs, vocational training, or other developmental opportunities. Take advantage of these opportunities, and know that your efforts to improve yourself are recognized and valued. Remember, you are not defined by your past mistakes, but by your capacity to learn, grow, and move forward. Use your time behind bars to rewrite your story, making choices that align with your values and aspirations,” said National Commissioner Thobakgale.

