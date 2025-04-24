Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga leads delegation at BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting in Brazil , 24 Apr

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, will lead the South African delegation and participate in the BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting taking place on Thursday, 24 April 2025, at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil.

This Ministerial is one of several high-level engagements under the 2025 BRICS Presidency led by Brazil, which is themed “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.” The meeting will bring together Ministers responsible for gender and women’s affairs across BRICS member states to deepen multilateral cooperation on women’s empowerment and gender-responsive governance.

The BRICS Women Ministerial Meeting was first conceptualised during South Africa’s BRICS Presidency in 2023, when South Africa proposed the institutionalisation of a platform for Ministers responsible for women’s affairs. The aim was to integrate gender equality and women’s empowerment more centrally into BRICS multilateralism.

Since then, both Russia in 2024 and now Brazil in 2025 have continued the momentum, hosting sessions that advance this collaborative agenda. The 2025 Ministerial will focus on three priority areas:

Women, Development and Entrepreneurship,

Digital Governance, Misogyny and Disinformation,

Women’s Empowerment, Climate Action and Sustainable Development

Minister Chikunga will participate in all three thematic debates scheduled for the Ministerial Meeting, where she will contribute to discussions on women’s economic empowerment, digital governance, and climate resilience. Her participation underscores South Africa’s commitment to ensuring that gender equality is mainstreamed across all areas of governance, policy, and development within the BRICS framework.

These themes reflect shared challenges and ambitions across the BRICS countries, particularly in the context of inclusive economic development, digital rights, and sustainability. The meeting offers a strategic space for exchanging policy approaches, aligning efforts, and strengthening collective commitments to gender justice. South Africa’s participation is consistent with its broader commitment to women development, social inclusion, and multilateral solidarity.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for The Ministry in The Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa

Cell: 083 406 6496

E-mail: Nompendulo.mkhatshwa@dwypd.gov.za

Head of Communications for the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672

E-mail: cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za

