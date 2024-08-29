Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,726 in the last 365 days.

Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi briefs media on launch of 2024 Integrated Public Service Month, 2 Sept

On Monday, 2 September 2024, the Minister for Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, will brief the media ahead of the official launch for the 2024 Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM).

The Minister’s briefing will provide an overview of government’s planned programme and activities that will take place during the month of September in articulating government's commitment to improving service delivery and restoring the public’s trust in our democratic institutions. 

This year’s IPSM theme “a government at work for you” #GovAtWork4You reflects the 7th Administration’s commitment to effectively deliver services to all South Africans and addresses the third priority of the Government of National Unity in building a capable, ethical and developmental state machinery that works. 

Details of the press briefing are as follows:
Date: 2 September 2024
Time: 10:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

For Media Enquiries:  Mr. Yaseen Carelse  Media Liaison Officer, Minister for the Public Service and Administration  064 185 6496 yaseen.carelse@dpsa.gov.za

Interview appointments: Mr. Dudley Moloi , Deputy Director Content and Media Liaison, 072 420 9946, dudley@dpsa.gov.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi briefs media on launch of 2024 Integrated Public Service Month, 2 Sept

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more