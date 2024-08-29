Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi briefs media on launch of 2024 Integrated Public Service Month, 2 Sept

On Monday, 2 September 2024, the Minister for Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, will brief the media ahead of the official launch for the 2024 Integrated Public Service Month (IPSM).

The Minister’s briefing will provide an overview of government’s planned programme and activities that will take place during the month of September in articulating government's commitment to improving service delivery and restoring the public’s trust in our democratic institutions.

This year’s IPSM theme “a government at work for you” #GovAtWork4You reflects the 7th Administration’s commitment to effectively deliver services to all South Africans and addresses the third priority of the Government of National Unity in building a capable, ethical and developmental state machinery that works.

Details of the press briefing are as follows:

Date: 2 September 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

For Media Enquiries: Mr. Yaseen Carelse Media Liaison Officer, Minister for the Public Service and Administration 064 185 6496 yaseen.carelse@dpsa.gov.za

Interview appointments: Mr. Dudley Moloi , Deputy Director Content and Media Liaison, 072 420 9946, dudley@dpsa.gov.za