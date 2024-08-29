Deputy President Paul Mashatile meets IMC on agriculture and land reform Ministers Steenhuisen and Nyhontso, 29 Aug

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Thursday, 29 August 2024, meet with the Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen and Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso of Land reform at Tuynhuys, Cape Town. The meeting is a continuation of engagements by the Deputy President with the core Ministries that have a direct bearing on his Delegated Responsibilities by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and agree on a common Programme of Action for the 7th Administration in line with the priorities of Government.

In this regard, the Deputy President and Minister will discuss plans to fast-track coordination of government programmes to accelerate land reform and agricultural support, among others. Last week, the Deputy President met with Minister of Sport, Art and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, whereupon they agreed on a joint minimum programme of action on social cohesion and nation-building.

Tomorrow’s meeting is critical in that the National Development Plan (NDP), identifies agriculture and land reform as a key elements in a rural development strategy which encompasses land tenure reform, broadened land ownership, support to farmers, expanded social services, higher agricultural production, mining social investment and tourism which should all contribute to inclusive economic participation.

Deputy President Mashatile also chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Agriculture and Land Reform, whose aims include the fast-tracking of the land reform process and coordinating government programmes to accelerate agricultural support and ensure food security.

Agriculture remains a critical sector of the South African economy, which accounts for 40% of the GDP and 70% of the economically active population. It also provides food security in the country and the rest of the Southern African region broadly.

Equally, accelerating land reform, rural development and agricultural support remains a priority for the 7th Administration. Hence, Government has committed through the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development, to implement 83 infrastructure development projects in Farmer Production Support Units, Fencing and Animal Handling facilities in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Members of the media are invited for a photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting as follows:

Date: Thursday, 29 August 2024

Time: 11h00 (Media to arrive at 10h30)

Venue: Tuynhuys, Parliament, Cape Town.

Members of the media wishing to cover the meeting are requested submit their full details to: Mr Sam Bopape on 082 318 5251.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840