Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga addresses NYDA and PYEI on youth unemployment crisis and gender equity, 29 Aug

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga will on Thursday 29 August 2024 address the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) on youth unemployment crisis and gender equity in youth employment.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: Thursday 29 August 2024

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Venue: Protea Hotel Johannesburg Balalaika Sandton

The youth unemployment is currently one of the greatest development challenges facing countries globally including South Africa. The unemployment rate among young South Africans between 15 to 24 years it’s the highest, sitting at 60.8 %.

In line with the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The National Youth Policy also outline key policy priorities required to help strengthen and open opportunities for youth development in South Africa based on principles of equality, inclusion and justice.

Media Enquiries:

Director Communications Cassius Selala

Tel: 060 534 0672

