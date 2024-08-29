Training for Health workers on Mass-Drug-Administration (MDA) Against Scabies and Trachoma completed in Taro, Choiseul Province.

A weeklong training was held recently in Taro, Choiseul Province for health workers and school leavers for the Mass-Drug-Administration (MDA) Against Trachoma and Scabies.

The national Neglected Tropical Diseases Program continues with provincial trainings for scabies and trachoma MDA. The training aimed to equip MDA implementation teams with knowledge and skills to roll out the activity into the communities. Also, it will assist to interrupt transmission of scabies and trachoma as early as possible so that transmission of the infection among members of the community can be controlled and managed.

Mr. Oliver Sokana, Neglected Tropical Disease Manager outlined the training covered both Scabies and Trachoma MDA as an integrated approach.

A total of 9 teams (including 3 mops up teams) have been deployed into the communities in and around Choiseul to implement the MDA and they are about to complete their mission”, said Mr. Sokana.

He stated community leaders and elders are key partners and are the focal point of contact to the communities. Communities are being given information through awareness campaign before actual implementation of the MDA in the communities is conducted. The expected coverage is at least 80% of the total population is treated for scabies and trachoma.

“Trachoma is set for elimination and scabies for control as clearly stated by the WHO regional NTD roadmap and MDA is one of the public health interventions that will assist the country in achieving this set target.

“The NTD unit is hoping to achieving the 80% target for the treatment coverage. community leaders, head of households and individuals are encouraged to work closely with the MDA team when they arrive in the communities to deliver this important service”, said Sokana.

Meanwhile, Temotu, Central Islands, Western and Isabel provinces have already completed their MDA while Rennel/Bellona, Guadalcanal, Choiseul and Honiara city is currently ongoing.

The MDA is currently underway for Guadalcanal (health Zones 1, 2 and 6), Choiseul, Honiara City Council and Rennel/Bellona provinces.

Ends///…