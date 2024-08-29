Mobile Battery Market Valued at US$ 24.20 Billion in 2023, Set to Reach US$ 45.30 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica
Mobile Battery Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2024 to 2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has achieved a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟒.𝟐𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is poised to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟓.𝟑𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, representing a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟗𝟓% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This significant growth trajectory underscores the increasing reliance on mobile devices and advancements in battery technology.
The expansion of the market is fueled by the rising adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices, coupled with technological innovations that enhance battery life and performance. Key factors driving this growth include the development of high-capacity batteries, rapid advancements in lithium-ion technology, and increasing consumer demand for long-lasting, efficient energy solutions.
In addition, the surge in wireless and electric vehicle technologies, along with the growing trend of remote work and digital connectivity, is further propelling the demand for robust mobile battery solutions. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to meet the evolving needs of consumers and industry standards.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲
The rapid advancements in mobile technology are a primary driver for the need for higher battery capacity and efficiency. In 2023, the average smartphone now houses over 8 gigabytes of RAM, and flagship models boast up to 16 gigabytes, requiring more power to maintain performance. With over 2 billion 5G connections worldwide, mobile devices must support faster data processing and connectivity, further straining battery life, giving a boost to the mobile battery market. The integration of AI and machine learning capabilities in over 1 billion smartphones has increased the demand for efficient energy management. Additionally, the global market for augmented reality applications has surpassed $30 billion, necessitating powerful batteries to run these high-energy-consuming applications efficiently.
As smartphones become more feature-rich, the average screen size has increased to 6.5 inches in 2023, with resolutions reaching 4K on some models. These advancements require batteries to deliver more power without compromising device ergonomics. The global mobile gaming market, valued at over $90 billion, demands high-performance devices with extended battery life to cater to approximately 3 billion gamers. Furthermore, the rise of mobile streaming services, with over 1 billion subscribers, has led to increased battery consumption. To address these demands, manufacturers are investing heavily in research, with R&D expenditures in the mobile battery sector reaching $15 billion. As technology continues to evolve, the mobile battery industry must innovate to keep pace with these advancements.
• Samsung SDI
• Sunwoda Electronics
• Desay Battery
• BYD
• LG Chem
• COSMX
• Panasonic SANYO
• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
• TIANJIN LISHEN BATTERY JOINT-STOCK CO.
• Maxwell Ltd.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Smartphone
o Portable devices
Portable games
Portable Wi-Fi
Portable translator
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬)
• OEMs
• Aftermarket
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
