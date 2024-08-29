Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Valued at US$ 63.0 Million in 2023 Projected to Reach US$ 104.9 Million by 2032
Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.83% During the Forecast Period 2024–2032CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟔𝟑.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is set for substantial growth over the coming years. According to industry projections, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟎𝟒.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟖𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/flue-gas-treatment-systems-market
Flue gas treatment systems play a critical role in reducing harmful emissions from industrial processes, thereby contributing to environmental protection and regulatory compliance. The increasing focus on environmental sustainability, coupled with stringent government regulations on emissions, is driving the demand for advanced flue gas treatment solutions across various industries.
As industries continue to prioritize reducing their carbon footprint and adhere to environmental standards, the demand for efficient flue gas treatment systems is expected to rise steadily. This growth trajectory underscores the importance of innovation and technological advancements in the sector, offering significant opportunities for market players to expand their presence and capabilities.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: US$ 63.0 million (2023)
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: US$ 104.9 million (by 2032)
𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑: 5.83% (2024–2032)
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬
The industrial sectors are progressively adopting advanced emission control technologies to mitigate the environmental impact of their operations. This trend is driven by the need to comply with stringent regulations and the growing awareness of sustainability. For instance, the global market for selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, a popular emission control technology, was valued at over $5.6 billion in 2023. In the same year, the installation of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) systems in new power plants reached 1,200 units globally.
The adoption of electrostatic precipitators (ESP) is also on the rise across the global flue gas treatment systems market, with sales reaching 80,000 units worldwide in 2023. Additionally, the market for activated carbon injection (ACI) systems, used to control mercury emissions, was valued at $1.4 billion in the same year. Baghouse filters, another crucial technology, saw an installation of 150,000 units in industrial facilities globally in 2023. In China, the number of industries adopting advanced emission control technologies increased by 15,000 units in 2023. The European Union saw a rise in the installation of low NOx burners, with 2,500 units added in 2023. The United States reported the deployment of 500 new dry sorbent injection (DSI) systems in the same year. Furthermore, Japan's adoption of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies in industrial applications reached 20 new projects in 2023. India saw a surge in the installation of wet scrubbers, with 1,800 units added to its industrial base in 2023. These statistics highlight the global shift towards advanced emission control technologies, driven by regulatory requirements and the push for sustainability.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• General Electric
• Mitsubishi Hitachi systems
• Doosan Lenties
• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
• Clyde Bergemann Power Group
• FLSmidth
• Marsulex Environmental Technologies
• Thermax
• Other Prominent Players
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/flue-gas-treatment-systems-market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬
• Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems
• DeNOX Systems
• Particulate Control Systems
• Mercury Control Systems
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬
• Wet
• Semi-wet
• Dry
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Industrial Boilers
• Power
• Chemical & Petrochemical
• Iron & Steel
• Non-Ferrous metal
• Cement
• Waste Treatment
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/flue-gas-treatment-systems-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.