Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The convalescent plasma therapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.05 billion in 2023 to $0.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pandemics and infectious disease outbreaks, immunotherapy research, emergency use authorization (eua), patient availability, clinician and public awareness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The convalescent plasma therapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolving pathogens, immunotherapies development, regulatory frameworks, global preparedness, public health initiatives.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market

Growth Driver Of The Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market

The increase in the number of hospitals is expected to boost the growth of the convalescent plasma therapy market going forward. A hospital is a specialized medical facility designed to provide a wide range of healthcare services, including diagnosis, treatment, and care for patients with various medical conditions and illnesses. Increased hospital numbers often correlate with improved healthcare infrastructure. This, in turn, translates to better facilities for collecting, processing and administering convalescent plasma, thereby raising the quality of care.

Make Your Report Purchase Here

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the convalescent plasma therapy market include Bio Farma, Hilton Pharma Ltd., Biotest AG, BPL Ltd., LFB SA, Octapharma AG, CSL Behring LLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd..

The development of antibody-based immunotherapy as a potential therapeutic intervention for COVID-19 shows opportunities for the convalescent plasma therapy market. Convalescent plasma therapy utilizes the antibodies produced against COVID-19 by the donor to improve the immunity of the recipient. Companies are initiating trials, collaborating and investing for antibody-based COVID-19 therapy.

Segments:

1) By Antibody type: IgM, IgG, IgA

2) By Application: Prophylaxis, Treatment

3) By End-Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories & Research institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the convalescent plasma therapy market in 2023. Western Europe was the second largest region in the convalescent plasma therapy market. The regions covered in the convalescent plasma therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Definition

Convalescent plasma is plasma that has been collected from people who have recovered or are convalescing and contains antibodies against the infection-causing microorganism. It is used for the treatment of patients infected by the respective pathogen.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Convalescent Plasma Therapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on convalescent plasma therapy market size, convalescent plasma therapy market drivers and trends, convalescent plasma therapy market major players, convalescent plasma therapy competitors' revenues, convalescent plasma therapy market positioning, and convalescent plasma therapy market growth across geographies.

