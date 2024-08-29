Cosma S.A. and SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals partner to Revolutionize Poland with the most Innovative Cannabis-Based Solutions

Cosma S.A. and SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals partner to Revolutionize the Polish medical cannabis market with the most Innovative Cannabis-Based Solutions

LISBON, PORTUGAL, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosma S.A., a leader in cannabis-based pharmaceutical advancements, and SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, a fully vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) in the global medical cannabis markets, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that designates Cosma as the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) for both Cosma and SOMAÍ’s cutting-edge cannabis-based products. This collaboration underscores our joint commitment to pioneering a broad and Innovative portfolio and significantly expands our product offerings and market presence.Our partnership is dedicated to driving innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. Together, Cosma S.A. and SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals will introduce a range of advanced cannabis-based product lines, including various formulations of purified oral solution and inhalation extracts, to Polish patients. Oral Solutions formula based on purified full spectrum cannabis extract that combines a wide variety of THC/CBD ratios, genetics and formulations with different terpene and flavonoid options to cover a wide range of medical conditions while improving the patient experience and compliance. Oral Solutions and inhalation extracts are available in three specialized lines: Essentials, Origins and Senses.These single-strain products continue to undergo rigorous Polish registration processes, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and efficacy. In addition to the Cosma extract by SOMAÍ, which should finish registration and be in the market this year, 2024, we expect the newest products to finish registration and market availability starting late 2025.In our enhanced partnership, Cosma S.A. will act as the MAH, leveraging its expertise to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and ensure timely market access for these products. SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals will serve as the Manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), bringing their advanced knowledge and cutting-edge production practices to the table.Przemysław Lahuta, President of Cosma S.A., says: "We anticipate a significant increase in the registration of 45 new products over the next few years as we pursue our goal of becoming the CEE Cannabis Leader. Our collaboration demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced, high-quality healthcare solutions for both Polish patients and the medical industry. In line with our strategic objectives, we continue to develop the Cosma brand and expand the distribution of SOMAÍ's new products."Michael Sassano, the founder and interim CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, says, "Through partnering with Cosma, we are dedicated to improving Polish patients access with the highest-quality innovative, improved performance and tasting solutions that have the potential to change their lives for the better. SOMAÍ has the largest range of extracted innovative products with over 100+ stabilized EU-GMP products, and looks forward to introducing the Polish doctors and patients to many the more advanced therapies and choices to help them.”About Cosma S.A.Cosma S.A. is a leading pharmaceutical company based in Warsaw, Poland, known for its commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence in the healthcare industry. With a focus on developing and distributing a wide range of medical products, Cosma continues to drive advancements that improve patient outcomes and enhance the overall health landscape.About SOMAÍ PharmaceuticalsSOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is a leading EU-GMP European vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract portfolio.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and indoor cultivation in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. SOMAÍ continues to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make the company one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.

